Business

Q3’22: Wema Bank grows earnings by 51% to N95.354bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Q3’22: Wema Bank grows earnings by 51% to N95.354bn

Wema Bank Plc has recorded gross earnings of N95.345 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a growth of 51.17 per cent year-onyear, from N63.077 billion posted during the same time in 2021.

According to the bank’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022, the grow in gross earnings reflects an increase in loans and advances and supported in a challenging macro economic environment.

The result shows that Interest income grew by 55.14 percent y-o-y, benefitting from strong loan growth and a higher yield environment to N79.973 billion, from N51.550 billion in 2021. Similarly, Interest income from loans and advances grew by 40.23 percent to N62.245 billion in 2022 from N44.387 billion in 2021.

The income from loans and advances had a 77.83 percent contribution to the interest income for the period. Net fee and commission income grew to N12.015 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from N8.722 billion in 2021 on the back of a rise in credit-related fees and income, electronic banking income, and trade transaction income, amongst others.

Fees on electronic products also grew by 44.55 percent to N2.550 billion from N1.764 billion in Q3’21. The bank recorded strong growth in profit before tax from N7.208 billion in 2021 to N9.457 billion in 2022, a growth of 31.2 per cent, while interest expenses grew by 79.65 per cent to N41.501 billion in 2022 from N23.100 billion in 2021.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise, attributed the sterling performance to the rising and expanding streams of income from both both fee based transaction lines as well as interest from efficient lending activities.

“Our excellent fundamentals as well as high efficiency in risk management and growing streams of income from various business lines are responsible for our upward trajectory across board. We intend to finish the year on a high and further delight our shareholders with impressive dividend yield at the end of the financial year,” he said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tales of woe over epileptic power supply, high tariff

Posted on Author SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Poor power generation and supply have continued to attract condemnation from electricity consumers, SUCCESS NWOGU reports   The epileptic power supply and the increment in electricity tariff have unleashed hardship and economic losses on Nigerians.   The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, among other groups and individuals, decried the attendant […]
Business

Tony Elumelu rallies world leaders to end poverty

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Chief Tony Elumelu, has called on wealthy and influential personalities across Africa and beyond to pull resources together to tackle poverty on the continent. Doing that, according to him will dissuade young Africans from exploring the risk of navigating to overseas via the Mediterranean sea. Elumelu spoke live ( […]
Business

Chevron targets $10bn in lower-carbon investments by 2028

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chevron Corp. plans to triple its total capital investment to $10 billion through 2028 to grow its lower carbon energy businesses.   The operator said it had set growth targets for renewable fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture through 2030.   The company intends to grow renewable natural gas production to 40,000 MMbtu/d to supply a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica