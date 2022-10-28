Q3’22: Zenith Bank’s gross earnings rise 20% to N620.6bn

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, recording a remarkable double-digit growth of 20 per cent in gross earnings from N518.7 billion reported in Q3’21 to N620.6 billion in Q3’22. This performance demonstrates the Group’s resilience against a challenging macroeconomic environment. According to the unaudited account presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the growth in the topline was driven by interest and non-interest income growth.

Interest income grew by 27 per cent from N308.8 billion to N390.8 billion, driven majorly by growth in risk assets and an improvement in pricing. This also strengthened Earnings Per Share (EPS) by nine per cent to N5.55. This double-digit growth in the topline also aided the bottom line, as the Group also recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, growing from N179.8 billion in Q3’21 to N202.5 billion in Q3’22. Profit after tax equally grew by nine per cent from N160.6 billion to N174.3 billion in the same period. Growth in non-interest income was enabled by the Group’s retail strategy, with continued substantial customer acquisition driving transactions, deposit growth and growth in electronic banking income.

Due to inflationary pressure and the rising cost of doing business, operating costs grew by 17 per cent. However, this was below the growth in gross earnings (20%), thereby facilitating the double-digit growth in the bottom line. The continuing elevated yield environment affected the cost of funding, which increased from 1.4 per cent to 1.7 per cent in the current period.

This affected the net interest margin (NIM), which dropped due to the immediate implementation of higher yields on interest-bearing liabilities. However, the NIM is expected to see a correction in subsequent quarters as the assets side is repriced correspondingly. Total assets grew by 20 per cent from N9.45 trillion to N11.34 trillion in 2022, mainly driven by growth in customers’ deposits. Customer deposits grew by 24 per cent from N6.47 trillion in December 2021 to N8.04 trillion in September 2022 due to the market’s confidence in the brand.

