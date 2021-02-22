Business

Q4’20 GDP: Analysts predict gradual recovery this year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s economy may have exceeded expectations by exiting recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, but, according to analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), the recovery process this year will still be “gradual and tough.”

 

The analysts made the prediction while commenting on Q4’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Thursday.

 

The figures showed that the economy recorded positive growth of 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4’20 after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

 

In a report obtained by New Telegraph on Friday, the analysts said that although they expected an increase in GDP growth rate this year, the expansion would be at a slow pace due to “lingering structural challenges.” The analysts stated: “The just released GDP growth numbers affirm  the fact that the Nigerian economy is on its recovery path.

 

Contrary to market expectations, the Nigerian economy recorded positive growth of 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4’20 after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. This puts full year growth for 2020 at -1.92 per cent and implies that the recession is over.

 

The surprise recovery was driven by resumption in most business activities.

 

“The Nigerian economy is off to a strong start post-covid with the positive Q4’20 growth numbers. It is safe to say that the combination of the fiscal stimulus packages, accommodative monetary policy and other relief plans, have achieved the desired objective.”

 

However, the analysts said that although the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions as well as fiscal stimulus packages, especially the Federal Government’s “increased infrastructure drive,” would likely facilitate the recovery process, “the recovery process in 2021 is expected to be gradual and tough, especially for sectors such as trade and manufacturing that are income elastic and forex dependent.”

 

They pointed out that while the CBN may ease its forex rationing and boost dollar supply in the forex market, which, coupled with the ongoing naira convergence, should provide some respite for the trade and manufacturing sectors, the agriculture sector, which has been able to withstand the health pandemic, is facing a new and probably more severe crisis of growing insecurity.

 

The analysts added:

 

“With the spread of attacks and tribal clashes to the South West, if left unchecked, agricultural output will reduce sharply. More so as it coincides with the planting season (end of Q1 into Q2), which is when output is typically lower.

 

Civil works and construction activities will ride on increased government focus on bridging the infrastructure gap, while the likes of ICT and financial services will benefit from the increased use of data and electronic platforms to transact economic and business activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Petrol price set to hit N200 per litre

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as NNPC pumps 70m litres daily, paying N1.8bn subsidy   Indications were rifed at the weekend that the pump price of petrol, otherwise known as premium motor spirit (PMS) is set rise to between N185 to N200 per liter as the landing cost of the product in Nigeria has being on the increase, consequent upon […]
Business

CIOTA considers alternative sources of funding transport infrastructure dev

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the second national transport summit and annual general meeting (AGM) of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) Nigeria, opens in Abuja on Wednesday; the Institute will among other things make a case for private participation in the development of Nigeria’s capital intensive railway infrastructure development. President of the Institute, Dr Bashir Jamoh disclosed […]
Business

Nigeria imports N176bn palm oil in 2020

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

    Despite measures by the government to curtail imports, Nigeria has imported some crude palm oil valued at N176billion ($360million) as deficit soared to 500,000 tonnes in 2020.   It was learnt that local production had dwindled from 1.2million tonnes to 1.01million tonnes, while demand stands at 1.5million tonnes.   Currently, the price of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica