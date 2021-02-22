Q4’20 GDP: Analysts predict gradual recovery this year

Nigeria’s economy may have exceeded expectations by exiting recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, but, according to analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), the recovery process this year will still be “gradual and tough.”

The analysts made the prediction while commenting on Q4’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Thursday.

The figures showed that the economy recorded positive growth of 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4’20 after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph on Friday, the analysts said that although they expected an increase in GDP growth rate this year, the expansion would be at a slow pace due to “lingering structural challenges.” The analysts stated: “The just released GDP growth numbers affirm the fact that the Nigerian economy is on its recovery path.

Contrary to market expectations, the Nigerian economy recorded positive growth of 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4’20 after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. This puts full year growth for 2020 at -1.92 per cent and implies that the recession is over.

The surprise recovery was driven by resumption in most business activities.

“The Nigerian economy is off to a strong start post-covid with the positive Q4’20 growth numbers. It is safe to say that the combination of the fiscal stimulus packages, accommodative monetary policy and other relief plans, have achieved the desired objective.”

However, the analysts said that although the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions as well as fiscal stimulus packages, especially the Federal Government’s “increased infrastructure drive,” would likely facilitate the recovery process, “the recovery process in 2021 is expected to be gradual and tough, especially for sectors such as trade and manufacturing that are income elastic and forex dependent.”

They pointed out that while the CBN may ease its forex rationing and boost dollar supply in the forex market, which, coupled with the ongoing naira convergence, should provide some respite for the trade and manufacturing sectors, the agriculture sector, which has been able to withstand the health pandemic, is facing a new and probably more severe crisis of growing insecurity.

The analysts added:

“With the spread of attacks and tribal clashes to the South West, if left unchecked, agricultural output will reduce sharply. More so as it coincides with the planting season (end of Q1 into Q2), which is when output is typically lower.

Civil works and construction activities will ride on increased government focus on bridging the infrastructure gap, while the likes of ICT and financial services will benefit from the increased use of data and electronic platforms to transact economic and business activities.

