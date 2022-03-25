News Top Stories

Q4’21: Lagos emerged preferred investment destination

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Lagos State has been listed as an investment preferred destination in the fourth quarter of 2021. The state accounted for $1.98 billion (90.66 %) of the total investment inflows of $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on yesterday. Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), came next to Lagos with an investment inflow valued at $170.55 million (7.80 per cent).

NBS’s data put total investment inflows into the economy in the quarter referenced at $6.7 billion. In terms of inflow from investors, it declined in the second quarter to $875.62 million before rising again to $1.73 billion in the third quarter of last year. The upward trend in investment inflow continued in the fourth quarter of last year with about $2.18 billion.

The rise in foreign exchange in the fourth quarter represents an increase of $456 million or 26.35 per cent. When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020, the investments made in the economy increased by 109.28 per cent from $1.04 billion. The largest amount of investment inflows by type was received through ‘Other Investment,’ which accounted for 54.24 per cent ($1.18bn).

This was followed by Portfolio Investment with 29.39 per cent ($642.87m) while foreign direct investment amounted to 16.38 per cent ($358.23m) of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Disaggregated by sectors, the report stated that capital importation into tanning had the highest inflow of $645.59 million, amounting to 29.51 per cent of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $360.06 million (16.46 per cent), and the electrical sector with $325.55m (14.88 per cent). The report revealed that Mauritius ranked top as a source of capital imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a value of $611.45 million, accounting for 27.95 per cent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FHC CJ issues practice direction on election matters

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho has issued new Practice Directions. The new direction is entitled: “Federal High Court of Nigeria, Practice Directions (NO. 2) 2020”.   The court’s Acting Information Officer, Oby Nwandu, yesterday, noted that the Practice Directions “mandates all trial courts in every pre-election matter […]
News

#EndSARS: I was disgusted by foreign media coverage – Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari says he is digested at the manner in which the foreign press handled coverage of the recently concluded  #EndSARS Protest in Nigeria. The President in a tweet via his official Twitter Handle on Wednesday said the foreign media houses did not balance their reportage on the protest. According to him, the […]
News

US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement that it was concerned that AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data, reports The Associated Press. AstraZeneca reported Monday that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica