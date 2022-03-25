Q4’21: Lagos emerged preferred investment destination

Lagos State has been listed as an investment preferred destination in the fourth quarter of 2021. The state accounted for $1.98 billion (90.66 %) of the total investment inflows of $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on yesterday. Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), came next to Lagos with an investment inflow valued at $170.55 million (7.80 per cent).

NBS’s data put total investment inflows into the economy in the quarter referenced at $6.7 billion. In terms of inflow from investors, it declined in the second quarter to $875.62 million before rising again to $1.73 billion in the third quarter of last year. The upward trend in investment inflow continued in the fourth quarter of last year with about $2.18 billion.

The rise in foreign exchange in the fourth quarter represents an increase of $456 million or 26.35 per cent. When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020, the investments made in the economy increased by 109.28 per cent from $1.04 billion. The largest amount of investment inflows by type was received through ‘Other Investment,’ which accounted for 54.24 per cent ($1.18bn).

This was followed by Portfolio Investment with 29.39 per cent ($642.87m) while foreign direct investment amounted to 16.38 per cent ($358.23m) of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Disaggregated by sectors, the report stated that capital importation into tanning had the highest inflow of $645.59 million, amounting to 29.51 per cent of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $360.06 million (16.46 per cent), and the electrical sector with $325.55m (14.88 per cent). The report revealed that Mauritius ranked top as a source of capital imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a value of $611.45 million, accounting for 27.95 per cent.

