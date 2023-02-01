Q4’22: Fidelity Bank’s profit up 32.6% to N47.163bn

…emerges 2022 Best SME Bank in Nigeria

Fidelity Bank Plc has recorded a profit of 32.6 per cent to N47.163 billion, according to its unaudited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022. This is up from the N35.579 billion recorded in the previous year. The Gross Earnings 2022 Financial year rose to N335.897 billion from N250.774 billion in 2021, showing an increase of 33.9 per cent. The Net Interest Income in the year under review appreciated by 61.1 per cent to N152.813 billion from N94.877billion in 2021 financial year. The bank’s Operating Income, however, dropped by 60.4 per cent to N7.044 billion in 2022 from N17.803 billion in 2021.

Operating Expenses, however, spiked by 62.3 per cent to N85.825 billion from N52.814 billion in the previous year. Fidelity Bank, in the year under review, recorded N85.825 billion Pre-tax profit from N52.814 billion in 2021. Its Net Profit after tax also rose by 32.5 per cent to N47.163 billion from N35.579billion.

The bank’s Earnings per share rose by 32.6 per cent to N163 from N123 in 2021 financial year. Meanwhile, the bank has been announced as the ‘2022 Best SME Bank’ in Nigeria by the Global Banking & Finance Review. The recognition was made at the Annual Global Banking & Finance Awards which held in London, UK. Global Banking & Finance Review, a leading online, digital, and print magazine for the banking and financial sector recognises companies of all sizes that are prominent areas of expertise and excellence within the global financial community.

A statement by the conpany stated: “Global Banking and Finance Review is privileged to honour those financial institutions that have achieved outstanding results and who stand out in their particular area of expertise in the banking and finance industry. Global Banking & Finance Review would like to congratulate the award winners and look forward to their continued success.

“The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes that are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial community. They reflect the involvement of leading financial organisations and recognise the accomplishment, achievement, innovation, strategy, and progressive and motivating changes taking place within the financial sector.” Commenting on the award, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “We are grateful for this recognition and dedicate the award to our customers who rely on us to provide the right support for scaling their business. “Receiving this award at the beginning of the year, provides us with increased motivation to do more in helping our clients achieve their strategic business goals.”

