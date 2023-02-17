Q4’22: Macroeconomic headwinds impact manufacturing

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that macroeconomic headwinds in the country’s economy played a crucial role in manufacturing activities during the fourth quarter of 2022. Particularly, MAN pointed out that the fourth quarter of 2022 was adversely affected by the escalation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), continuous erosion in naira value and difficulty in accessing forex, high cost of energy, persisting insecurity and the consequences of lingering Russian-Ukrainian war. These issues among others are principally responsible for the difficult operating environment and its declining implication on manufacturing activities in the country during the quarter under review. MAN’s Director-General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) of MAN for Q4’22 released in Lagos. The Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) of MAN was a quarterly research and advocacy publication of the Association, which measures changes in pulse of operators and trends in the manufacturing sector quarterly, in response to movements in the macroeconomic and government policies using primary data generated from the directory survey of over 400 Chief Executive Officers of MAN membercompanies. He said that MCCI Index was computed using data generated on standard diffusion of current business condition, business condition for the next three months, current employment condition (rate of employment), employment condition for the next three months and production level for the next three months. The MAN DG noted that the index had a baseline score of 50 points and that scores above the baseline indicate improvement of manufacturers confidence in the economy, while score of less than the baseline suggests deterioration in the operating environment. While speaking on the Q4’22 results, Ajayi-Kadir said: “In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Aggregate Index Score (AIDS of MCCI declined to 55.0 points down from 55.4 points recorded in the third quarter of the year. “The decline in the Aggregate Index Score underscored the persisting challenges and the waning confidence of manufacturers in the economy in the fourth quarter of 2022 over the recorded points in the preceding quarter. “The index score of the current quarter though below that of the previous quarter, indicates that manufacturers generally still have confidence in the economy.” He added: “The AIS declined in the quarter under review to the persisting increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), erosion in Naira value difficu9in sourcing forex for productive use, high cost of energy, the issue of insecurity and the lingering Russian-Ukrainian war, including the associated adversities.” While touching across sectoral groups, however, the MAN boss stated that activities in the Pulp, Paper, Printing & Publishing with Index score of 49.6 points and Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly (48.4 points) were negatively affected by the harsh operating environment in the quarter under review as their Index scores fell below the 50 base points. To him: “Similarly, among industrial zones, activities in Rivers/Bayelsa (48.0 points) and Cross-Rivers/Akwa-Ibom (46.5 points) zones were depressed by high-cost of operating environment in the fourth quarter of 2022 as underlined by their Index scores which fell below the benchmark points. “Consequent upon the above trends, it is crucially important for the government to have a shift towards a better exchange rate management and moderate the rising energy cost via better management of refined petroleum products imported into the country. “These among other measures would no doubt help to reduce the current high inflation, which is fast eating-up the working capitals of businesses including manufacturing in the economy,” he added.
Related Articles
NGX closes negative despite global boost from Chinese regulation
The Nigeria Exchange Limited, yesterday, closed negative as the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 35 basis points. The NGX ASI closed at 52,756.62 points to reflect a decline of 0.35 per cent from the previous trading day and a yearto- date (YTD) return of 23.50 per cent with the market capitalisation declining by N101.07 billion. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Production firms cut imports over forex squeeze
Exactly one month after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted sales of foreign exchange (forex) to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, there are indications that some local manufacturing firms have begun cutting down on raw material import over inability to cope with the rising exchange rates. New Telegraph reliably gathered from some members of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NEPC urges MSMEs to avail themselves of AfCTA benefits
Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said the 41.54 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operators in the country should be prepared to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Its Assistant Chief Trade Promotion Officer, Ben Achor, explained that MSMEs were the bedrock of the economy of any country. Achor made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)