Q4’22: Macroeconomic headwinds impact manufacturing

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that macroeconomic headwinds in the country’s economy played a crucial role in manufacturing activities during the fourth quarter of 2022. Particularly, MAN pointed out that the fourth quarter of 2022 was adversely affected by the escalation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), continuous erosion in naira value and difficulty in accessing forex, high cost of energy, persisting insecurity and the consequences of lingering Russian-Ukrainian war. These issues among others are principally responsible for the difficult operating environment and its declining implication on manufacturing activities in the country during the quarter under review. MAN’s Director-General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) of MAN for Q4’22 released in Lagos. The Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) of MAN was a quarterly research and advocacy publication of the Association, which measures changes in pulse of operators and trends in the manufacturing sector quarterly, in response to movements in the macroeconomic and government policies using primary data generated from the directory survey of over 400 Chief Executive Officers of MAN membercompanies. He said that MCCI Index was computed using data generated on standard diffusion of current business condition, business condition for the next three months, current employment condition (rate of employment), employment condition for the next three months and production level for the next three months. The MAN DG noted that the index had a baseline score of 50 points and that scores above the baseline indicate improvement of manufacturers confidence in the economy, while score of less than the baseline suggests deterioration in the operating environment. While speaking on the Q4’22 results, Ajayi-Kadir said: “In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Aggregate Index Score (AIDS of MCCI declined to 55.0 points down from 55.4 points recorded in the third quarter of the year. “The decline in the Aggregate Index Score underscored the persisting challenges and the waning confidence of manufacturers in the economy in the fourth quarter of 2022 over the recorded points in the preceding quarter. “The index score of the current quarter though below that of the previous quarter, indicates that manufacturers generally still have confidence in the economy.” He added: “The AIS declined in the quarter under review to the persisting increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), erosion in Naira value difficu9in sourcing forex for productive use, high cost of energy, the issue of insecurity and the lingering Russian-Ukrainian war, including the associated adversities.” While touching across sectoral groups, however, the MAN boss stated that activities in the Pulp, Paper, Printing & Publishing with Index score of 49.6 points and Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly (48.4 points) were negatively affected by the harsh operating environment in the quarter under review as their Index scores fell below the 50 base points. To him: “Similarly, among industrial zones, activities in Rivers/Bayelsa (48.0 points) and Cross-Rivers/Akwa-Ibom (46.5 points) zones were depressed by high-cost of operating environment in the fourth quarter of 2022 as underlined by their Index scores which fell below the benchmark points. “Consequent upon the above trends, it is crucially important for the government to have a shift towards a better exchange rate management and moderate the rising energy cost via better management of refined petroleum products imported into the country. “These among other measures would no doubt help to reduce the current high inflation, which is fast eating-up the working capitals of businesses including manufacturing in the economy,” he added.

