Qantas blames coronavirus for $2bn loss

The coronavirus pandemic has driven Australia’s flagship carrier, Qantas, to declare its worst financial result for a century – a $2bn loss – amid widespread devastation in the travel and tourism industries.

Despite concerns in the market that the airline is bleeding cash as much of its fleet remains grounded, the company declared on Thursday that it remains a going concern and its chief executive, Alan Joyce, took a swipe at stricken rival Virgin Australia by declaring that after the crisis Qantas would be “the only Australian airline that can fly long haul”.

Joyce also said he thought flights to and from the Covid-19-ravaged US, which is one of Qantas’s key international destinations, would be up and running within three years, reports The Guardian.

State and national border closures have crippled the operations of Qantas, its smaller rival Virgin Australia, which is in administration, and smashed travel agencies and tourism operators across the country.

In a sign of how deeply the travel bans are biting, Joyce on Thursday attacked the governments of Queensland and Tasmania for closing their borders and suggested there should be a national set of rules governing state border closures.

The call was immediately rejected by the Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, who said she was “not going to bend to anyone” on border closures and would instead follow the advice of the state’s chief health officer.

Qantas’s record loss sparked renewed calls from unions for a comprehensive government rescue package for the air travel sector.

“The shocking Qantas losses are an indication of just how sick our industry is,” the Transport Workers Union’s national secretary, Michael Kaine, said.

“It must surely be only a matter of time before Qantas follows Virgin in requesting help from the federal government to stay alive.”

He said the Morrison government should take measures including buying equity stakes in struggling businesses, ending a policy that stops employees of ground services business Dnata from getting jobkeeper income support payments because it is owned by the government of Dubai and capping executive pay in the sector.

Qantas’s record loss came after online flight booking site Webjet reported a $143.5m loss late on Wednesday.

