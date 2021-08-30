Qatar 2022: 11 Super Eagles in gym session as 17 others expected Monday evening

Captain Ahmed Musa and 16 other players were being expected at the Super Eagles’ Eko Hotel & Suites abode on Monday evening, even as 11 early birds sweated out in gym sessions ahead of Tuesday’s first training of the group, with all countenancing the opening of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification race.

The three-time African champions tango with the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from 5pm on Friday in one of the Day 1 clashes, with the Eagles flying out of Lagos to the island of Mindelo to take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Day 2 fixture on Tuesday, September 7.

Veteran defender Kenneth Omeruo was among the first arrivals that included South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, England-based quartet of Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, former junior international Kingsley Michael, Abia Warriors’ Adekunle Adeleke, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and forwards Henry Onyekuru and Chidera Ejuke.

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed to thenff.com that 17 other players, including Musa, defenders William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Tyronne Ebuehi and Chidozie Awaziem, and forwards Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Terem Moffi were being expected at the team’s abode by Monday evening.

Only midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and forward Paul Onuachu are expected to come into town on Tuesday. The team will have its first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

Friday’s encounter will be the first FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Lagos since the Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the adjacent National Stadium, Surulere in June 2000.

