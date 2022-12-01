Sports

Qatar 2022: A generation that won’t be forgotten by Saudis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard had said the current generation would be forgotten about if they fail to make the last 16 of the World Cup but he may be having a rethink after fans showed their appreciation for his side despite their exit on Wednesday.

After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina the Saudis then lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.

Only the heroics of Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais prevented a humiliating defeat, though they still finished bottom of Group C, three points behind group winners Argentina.

A national holiday was declared to celebrate that incredible win over Lionel Messi’s side but the impact of the victory might be felt for much longer.

“No one around the world believed that we could perform this performance. Yes, in Saudi Arabia we know the players well, but they are unknown to fans around the world,” Renard said.

Saudi Arabia has been playing a bigger role in sport globally.

The country hosted its second Formula One Grand Prix in a row this year, while Newcastle United have been flying in the Premier League since they were bought by a Saudi-led consortium.

Saudi’s football federation is also hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can be lured to a local club after the Portuguese forward had his contract terminated by Manchester United. Media reports have linked the Portugal captain with a lucrative move to Al-Nassr.

Renard had urged his players to grab their opportunity to reach the knockout stage for just the second time in the country’s history but they came unstuck against the Mexicans at Lusail Stadium, with the team struggling to match their opponents’ intensity.

“We did our best and we will not forget the work we did together, I am proud to work with the team and the players, but we did not deserve to win today,” said Renard.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Zidane turns down Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have approached Zinedine Zidane about becoming their manager but, according to sources close to the former Real Madrid boss, he is not interested in going to Old Trafford at this point. Ole Gunnar Soskjaer was sacked by United on Sunday after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford. Zidane ended his second spell as Real […]
Sports

Onuoha happy over standard of one day tennis meet

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ikoyi Club’s Lady Captain, Chizoba Onuoha, has expressed joy over the standard exhibited at the oneday tennis friendly hosted by the club. Onuoha said she was delighted to see women displaying skills on the tennis courts of the elite club. “We gave a good account of ourselves.   It was very interesting and delightful to […]
Sports

Rangnick, in first press interview, wants to improve Man United’s defensive ‘balance’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ralf Rangnick said Friday he wanted to “balance” Manchester United by strengthening the club’s leaky defence. The 63-year-old German’s first press conference since being appointed interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came after United’s see-saw 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday overseen by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica