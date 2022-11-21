Qatar 2022: Adepoju tips Spain to win World Cup

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has tipped 2010 champions, Spain, to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Real Sociedad legend said despite numbers of usual suspects, he would be rooting for Spain as he played in the country for so many years while also working for La- Liga at the moment.

The World Cup kicked off on Sunday and Adepoju said he hoped to see Spain repeating the performance of 2010 in South Africa. He, however, said it was most unfortunate that Nigeria was not in Qatar while also saying that he will be watching the competition without any pressure.

“It feels bad that Nigeria will not be competing in Qatar, but then it is one of those things and there is nothing anyone can do about it,” he said.

“It would have been better if Nigeria is playing at the World Cup, but we just have to take it and enjoy the Mundial. Missing the World Cup affects almost all sectors associated with football in the country, from aviation to sponsors as well, everyone in the country, even the journalists, we just have to take it that way.

“Definitely, I will be watching without thinking that Nigeria must win their matches. It is now without pressure, sentiment, attachment, just to watch all the games with open mind now.

“I think we have the usual suspect, Argentina, Brazil and some others, but for me, I will go for Spain maybe out of sentiment because I played there before and I am still working with another organization from Spain, LaLiga, you can call it sentiment, and I think they have what it takes to win it too like all the other countries I mentioned earlier.”

While tipping all the African countries to go beyond the first round, the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan General Manager said he doesn’t see any African team winning the World Cup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...