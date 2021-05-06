News

Qatar 2022: African qualifiers postponed again

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

CAF have confirmed the postponement of the opening group matches of Africa’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup.
The group stage of the qualifiers were due to be played in June but FIFA has confirmed the campaign will now start in September.
“Taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all teams, it has been decided to postpone the African qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021,” football’s world governing body posted on its website.
“The qualifiers are now scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.”
For its part the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said it will be “reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.”
A total of 40 African nations are bidding for one of five places for the continent at the finals in Qatar.
The teams haven been drawn into 10 groups of four nations with only the pool winners progressing to a final play-off phase to decide the teams going to Qatar.
The delay will allow several countries more time to upgrade their stadiums to a standard that will allow them to host matches rather than having to play outside their borders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger Corps members are COVID-19 free – NYSC

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday disclosed that none of the Batch B Stream 1 Corps members tested positive for COVID-19. This is as the Niger State Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi during the opening ceremony of the Batch B Stream 1 orientation course, said that 620 corps members, camp officials and camp marketers […]
News

Group berates Shehu over comments on Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A Group, the Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance in Africa, (COSPAGA), has come down hard on the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, over his comment that Service Chiefs would remain in office as long as the president is satisfied with […]
News

EFCC releases Rochas Okorocha

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo State, has regained his freedom after being held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for roughly 48 hours. Okorocha was released on Thursday evening and now at his Maitama residence in Abuja. The ex-governor spent two nights in detention after he was accused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica