Sports

Qatar 2022: Africa’s big guns record wins as Algeria run riot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Algeria, Cameroon and Egypt were among the top African sides which recorded victories in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria maintained their lead at the top of Group A table after annihilating Niger 6-1 at home with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani both grabbing a brace.

Algeria are level on points with second-placed Burkina Faso, who thumped Djibouti 4-0 away with Abdoul Tapsoba grabbing a brace in a one-sided match on Friday evening.

While Cameroon returned to winning ways in Group D when they thrashed a hapless Mozambique side 3-1 at home with Geny scoring the visitors’ consolation goal.

The Indomitable Lions remained second on the group standings despite their victory as leaders, Ivory Coast claimed a 3-0 win over Malawi away from home on the same day.

Three goals from Ibrahim Sangare, Jeremie Boga and Max Gradel ensured that Ivory Coast remained at the top – a point above second-placed Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Egypt climbed to the top of Group F standings after edging out Libya 1-0 at home with Mohamed Marmoush scoring for the Pharaohs on debut.

Angola recorded their first win in the second round of qualifying when they thrashed Gabon 3-1 at home in another Group F match and they moved up to the third place.

  • Courtesy: Backpage TXT

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Late drama leaves Cherries on brink after Saints’ loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bournemouth are on the verge of relegation after losing to local rivals Southampton – with the video assistant referee denying them an injury-time equaliser. Sam Surridge fired home from a tight angle – but a VAR review correctly found that Callum Wilson was offside. Danny Ings had put Southampton ahead and Che Adams blasted […]
Sports

French Open: Italian teenager stuns 11th seed Goffin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Promising Italian teenager Jannik Sinner knocked 11th seed David Goffin out of the French Open with a 7-5 6-0 6-3 victory on the opening day. It was his second successive win over the Belgian, whom he beat in the second round at Rotterdam in February.   After a tight opener, Sinner, the Next Gen ATP […]
Sports

Shorunmu tips Maduka Okoye for glory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, the former national team coach said the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper really showed guile in the game despite starting on a shaky […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica