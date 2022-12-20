Qatar 2022: Argentina return home as holiday declared

World Cup winners Argentina were greeted by jubilant crowds at Buenos Aires airport and Tuesday has been declared a bank holiday in the country.

The squad, who defeated France in Sunday’s final, landed home at 02:24 local time (05:24 GMT) on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

Fans lined the streets as they travelled on an open-top bus to their Football Association’s headquarters.

The main celebration will be at the capital city’s Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The Argentine government said the day would be a bank holiday so fans “can express their deepest joy for the national team”.

Lionel Messi led the team off the plane, which carried his picture on its tail.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...