Sports

Qatar 2022: Argentina top group as Poland squeeze through on goal difference

Argentina completed the turnaround from the shock opening World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia by qualifying for the last 16 in impressive style against Poland – who went through on goal difference having finished level on points with Mexico.

Lionel Messi was the catalyst for the crucial win against Mexico that got Argentina’s campaign back on track after their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, and he was instrumental again as they illustrated why they were regarded as one of the tournament favourites, reports the BBC.

Argentina ran out comfortable winners with second-half goals from Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez but the game still held real drama and jeopardy in the closing stages as Poland knew another goal conceded, or another goal for Mexico against the Saudis, would send them out on goal difference.

Argentina dominated throughout but had to wait until after the break to make the breakthrough after Messi saw a first-half penalty saved by Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny after the pair had collided in an aerial challenge, a harsh award after a video assistant referee consultation.

Mac Allister gave Argentina the lead they deserved when he swept home Nahuel Molina’s cross a minute after the break and Alvarez sealed victory with a fine finish into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Poland survived – and were set to progress on the FIFA Fair Play rule for having fewer yellow cards than Mexico – until Saudi Arabia pulled one back deep into stoppage time in their 2-1 loss to the Concacaf side.

RESULTS

Group C

Poland* 0 – 2 Argentina*

Saudi Arabia 1 – 2 Mexico

*Make last 16

 

Reporter

