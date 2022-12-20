Qatar 2022: Argentina’s victory ends Messi, Ronaldo debate – Udeze

Ex-international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has said the debate of who is the best between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, has come to an end with Messi leading Argentina to the World Cup title at the just concluded Mundial in Qatar.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former West Brom Albion defender said the only trophy missing in Messi’s cabinet was the World Cup trophy and with him winning it, no more controversy.

It would be recalled that Argentina won their third titles after defeating France on penalties in the final played on Sunday with Messi playing a major role in the competition, scoring seven goals while emerging the Most Valuable Player of the championship.

“For me, it was a good one because I really wanted Argentina to win because of Messi, he got to the final in 2014, he didn’t win it, this time around he was able to get his hands on the trophy,” he said.

“They played very well throughout the competition except the game against Saudi Arabia, they played as a team, as a unit, which is what every coach always prays for and works hard to achieve.

“I am happy for the team and also Lionel Messi because it is not easy and now the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi has come to an end as far as I am concerned. “If they want the debate to start again, then Ronaldo should go and win the World Cup, then we start all over again.”

