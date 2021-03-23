Sports

Qatar 2022: Armed gang holds up national football team

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Belize Football Federation has expressed its “disappointment and disgust” after a bus taking the national team to their hotel in Haiti was held up by an armed gang.
The incident occurred on Monday shortly after the squad had arrived in the country for a 2022 World Cup qualifier, reports the BBC.
Police escorting the team were forced to negotiate with the gang to allow the bus to proceed to the hotel.
Captain Deon McCauley described the incident as “a moment of intense fear”.
“I am happy everyone is safe and I commend you guys for being brave,” he added.
“Let’s continue to stick together and please make the best decisions when it comes to the team.”
An image posted on the Federation’s (FFB) Facebook page showed the gang on motorbikes, wearing masks and carrying weapons.
In a statement, the FFB said: “The Football Federation of Belize takes this time to express its disappointment and disgust at an unfortunate incident faced by the Jaguars as the team was headed from the airport to the hotel in Haiti.
“Despite the four-man police escort, the team bus was stopped by an uproar of insurgents with assault rifles on motorcycles and police escorts were forced to negotiate with them for the team bus to continue its journey to the hotel.
“We are pleased to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by the terrible experience, are safely at their hotel.”
The FFB added the safety of the team was its “top priority” and had contacted FIFA and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) over moving them to a safer environment.
The team is scheduled to play Haiti in their opening World Cup qualifier in Port-au-Prince on Thursday.
FIFA has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Sevilla keeper, Bono, scores injury-time equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a La Liga point at Real Valladolid. The 29-year-old Morocco international came up for a corner and ended up slamming home from eight yards after Jules Kounde deflected Youssef En-Nesyri’s cross into his path. He was booked for removing his shirt in celebration, reports the […]
Sports

Boxing: Alvarez dominates Smith to capture super-middleweight titles

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed previously undefeated Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night at the Alamodome. Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) dominated his only bout this year, repeatedly hitting Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) with straight rights and right hooks to the head over 12 rounds, […]
Sports

Norway: Falcons’ striker, Ajibade, shines as Avaldsnes pip Arna-Bjornar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Super Falcons forward was a stand out against as her effort steered her side to a home win in their latest Norwegian game Rasheedat Ajibade netted the winner for Avaldsnes as they beat Ngozi Ebere’s Arna-Bjornar 1-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.   The Nigeria international has settled in well with the national team, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica