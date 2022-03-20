Sports

Qatar 2022: Black Stars to hold first training session on Wednesday

Players of Ghana Black Stars who are expected to begin to arrive this Sunday for the potentially crunchy encounter with the Super Eagles will hold first training session on Wednesday. The last batch of the players expected in the country by Monday night.

Some of the players touched down on Saturday – Ghana coach Otoo Addo (Dortmund) and deputy coach George Boateng (Aston Villa) are set to arrive from Germany and England latest by Monday.

According to information, the Black Stars will  depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday.

Coach Addo will put the players through their paces as they gear up for the clash.

Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium, before travelling to Abuja for the return leg on March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the seventh  time since becoming the first Anglophone African country to qualify in 1994.  Ghana have gone to the World Cup only three times, the last being in 2014.

 

