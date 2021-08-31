Sports

Qatar 2022: Brazil abandons plans to have fans v Argentina

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazilian authorities have abandoned plans to allow a crowd of 12 000 to watch Sunday’s World Cup qualifier with Argentina due to what the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said was a lack of time to prepare.

The CBF had promised a 12 000 crowd would be the first step to the possible reopening of stadiums in Brazil after almost a year-and-a-half of games without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, only 1,500 invited guests will be allowed inside the 48 234-capacity Neo Quimica Arena, home of Sao Paulo club Corinthians, for the match.

After talks with local health officials it had been decided there was not enough time to organise the sale of tickets and regulate the Covid-19 tests that fans would have to take before entry, the CBF said in a statement.

The much-awaited clash between the South American giants is the second in a triple header of World Cup qualifiers taking place between  September 2 and 9. Brazil play Chile on Thursday and, after facing Argentina, they take on Peru on September 9.

Brazil top the South American qualifying group after six games, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020 play-offs: Hungary fightback stuns Iceland, North Macedonia qualify

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Hungary snatch victory with two late goals in Budapest *North Macedonia beat Georgia to seal dream qualification Hungary produced a dramatic late comeback in Budapest to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals and deny Iceland, who had been two minutes away from sealing their place. Iceland went ahead in the 11th minute when goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi […]
Sports

Man Utd, Messi & the winners and losers of the summer transfer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  The madness of the summer transfer window is over for another year. Despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on football clubs around the world, it has been yet another busy period of comings and goings, with almost all of Europe’s top clubs having added to their squads. There have been some moves […]
Sports

Capitol attack: PGA strips major golf championship from Trump’s course

Posted on Author Reporter

  The PGA of America cut ties to President Donald Trump when it voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship event away from his New Jersey golf course next year. The vote comes four days after the Trump-fueled riot at the nation’s Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica