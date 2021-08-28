Sports

Qatar 2022: Brazil call up nine new players as Euro club boycott looms

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazil coach Tite on Friday called up nine new players to his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers as European clubs insisted they will not release stars over coronavirus quarantine rules.

English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese leagues all support the right of their clubs not to release players to countries considered to have a high Covid-19 risk.

It means Tite faces the prospect of losing 15 of his original group of 25 players.

Two of the nine players called up on Friday ply their trade in one of the four leagues – Real Madrid forward Vinicius and midfielder Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon.

Brazil’s football federation (CBF) said it “is not de-selecting any player from these September matches. However, given the uncertainty of the availability of players, in particular from the United Kingdom, and in the absence of an effective decision, we have decided to call up more players to the original list,” said Juninho Paulista, the national team coordinator.

“Our preparation begins in three days. We repeat: the qualifiers for us are already the World Cup, which is why we cannot wait any longer” to find out which players from the original squad will be available.

Among the nine new players called up for matches against Chile on 2 September, Argentina on 5 September and Peru on 9 September, is veteran forward Hulk.

Brazil face the prospect of losing key players like Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva of Chelsea, and Manchester United’s Fred.

However, star forward Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain should line-up against his new club teammate Lionel Messi when Brazil play Argentina in Sao Paulo.

Players from red-list countries could be forced to spend time in quarantine when they return from international duty to play for their European clubs.

It would mean they could miss Champions League fixtures as well as league encounters and the four European leagues have decided to back their clubs’ desire to block players from leaving.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday urged clubs to “show solidarity” with national teams, but stopped short of detailing potential sanctions against those that refuse.

SQUAD ADDITIONS:

Goalkeepers: Everson (Atletico Mineiro), Santos (Athletico)

Defenders: Miranda (Sao Paulo)

Midfielders: Edenilson (Internacional), Gerson (Marseille/FRA), Matheus Nunes (Sporting/POR)

Forwards: Hulk (Atletico Mineiro), Malcom (Zenit/RUS), Vinicius (Real Madrid/ESP)

Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and […]
Sports

COVID-19: NFF shuts secretariat for 2 weeks

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Following the COVID-19 result of one of the directors of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF which was positive, the football body has shut down its secretariat for two weeks.   When our correspondent visited the Home of Football on Tuesday everything was under lock and key with only the security men around.   Earlier on, […]
Sports

HifL 2021: Double hatrick recorded as teams jostle for the Round of 16

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…LASU Blazers, ATBU Bravehearts on the brink of exit Manaseh Ibokete of UNIUYO Tuskites yesterday recorded the first hatrick in the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) as the Tuskites defeat the UNIZIK Cardinals by 5-0. In the game played at the UNIUYO Sports Complex, Ibokete proved to be a handful for the Cardinal’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica