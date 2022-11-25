Sports

Qatar 2022: Brazil will wait to assess Neymar’s injury – Team doctor

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazilian striker Neymar should be fine to continue in the World Cup despite limping off with a swollen ankle during his team’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday, coach Tite said.

“We are confident that Neymar will continue playing, he will continue playing in the World Cup,” Tite told reporters, confessing that he was initially unaware of his striker’s injury.

“I didn’t see Neymar was hurt. And he had the capacity to overcome this, he even tricked me.”

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Brazil would wait 24-48 hours before assessing Neymar’s injury.

The Paris St Germain striker, the most expensive player in the world following his record €222 million transfer from Barcelona, played a pivotal role in Brazil’s win in their first game in Group G in Qatar.

He wriggled into the box to pass to Vinicius Jr. to set up Richarlison for Brazil’s opening goal in the second half.

Later, however, he appeared to be in tears as he left the pitch with a visibly swollen ankle.

That was reminiscent of the back injury which put Neymar out of the World Cup on home soil in 2014.

Match winner Richarlison, who scored a spectacular swivelling overhead volley for Brazil’s second goal, said he had spoken to his teammate to check on his injury.

“It seems he has a hurt ankle and I told him to put a lot of ice on it to recover as soon as possible to have him 100 per cent at the next match. When I get to the hotel, I’m going to go and see how he’s doing,” he said.

Richarlison has now scored nine goals in his last seven games for Brazil and is oozing confidence.

“As our professor Tite has said ‘I am smelling goals’!” he said. “At halftime, I told my colleagues I needed a ball and if I got it, I would score. And that’s what happened.

“We had a beautiful victory and now we have another six games to reach our goal.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Principal College of Commerce hails Zenith Bank

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Principal of the winning school of the recently concluded Zenith Bank Delta State Principals’ Cup, College of Commerce, Felix Ushe, has praised the sponsor, Zenith Bank Plc, for helping to bring back the Principals Cup in the state. Speaking after his school lifted the trophy for the second time, becoming the first team in […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 final battle: Super Eagles, Black Stars to clash in Abuja on Sunday, March 27

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a pitched battle at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, March 27 in what is the final leg of a potentially-explosive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday confirmed the date of the reverse leg to the Confederation of […]
Sports

Chelsea set to seal £45m Sterling deal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chelsea are on the verge of finalising the transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, The Independent claims. The Blues have been in regular contact with City for the England international in recent weeks, and they are now down to the final details of the summer transfer. According to The Independent, Chelsea are set to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica