Qatar 2022: Cameroon out despite beating Brazil, Switzerland make last 16

Cameroon defeated a Brazil side resting a host of regulars but still saw their World Cup campaign end after an entertaining encounter at Lusail Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar header the winner in stoppage time but his joy immediately turned to disappointment as he was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off, reports the BBC.

Cameroon had acquitted themselves well throughout as Bryan Mbuemo brought an outstanding save from Manchester City’s Ederson, deputising for Liverpool keeper Alisson, but Switzerland’s victory over Serbia ended their chances of reaching the last 16.

With his side having already qualified after their first two games, Brazil coach Tite made 10 changes and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli took the chance to impress with a fine performance in which he was thwarted on several occasions by Cameroon keeper Devis Epassy.

The pre-tournament favourites finished top of Group G despite the loss and now meet South Korea in the knockout phase after their dramatic late win against Portugal saw them edge out Uruguay, who beat Ghana, on goals scored.

And Switzerland sealed their place in the World Cup last 16 following an entertaining five-goal victory over Serbia to round off the group stage.

Switzerland, who knew a draw would be enough to qualify, took an early lead through former Stoke and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

Serbia turned it around in the first half, going 2-1 up with goals from Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and centre-forward partner Dusan Vlahovic – and they would have gone through as things stood.

The entertainment did not stop there though, as Switzerland’s Breel Embolo equalised on the stroke of half-time when he poked in from close range.

With Serbia needing to win, the second half promised further twists but it was Switzerland who struck next – Embolo coolly flicking it on for Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler to thump a half-volley into the net and make it 3-2 in their favour.

Further chances came for both sides but Switzerland held on to set up a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the next round, while Serbia are eliminated.

RESULTS

Serbia 2-3 Switzerland*

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil*

*Qualify for last 16

