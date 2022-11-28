Qatar 2022: Cameroon, Serbia share thrilling 3-3 draw

Cameroon kept their hopes alive of reaching the World Cup last 16 after battling back from two goals down to draw a six-goal thriller with Serbia in Group G.

Cameroon took the lead through Jean-Charles Castelletto but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hit back for Serbia before half time, reports the BBC.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added a third for Serbia and they looked to be cruising before the Indomitable Lions roared back thanks to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s equaliser and Vincent Aboubakar’s superb lob.

Mitrovic curled a shot wide in the closing moments after being teed up by Dusan Tadic.

Both sides lost their opening match so the result leaves them two points adrift of Brazil and Switzerland, who meet later on Monday (16:00 GMT).

RESULT

Cameroon 3 – 3 Serbia

