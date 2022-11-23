Sports

Qatar 2022: Canada miss penalty as Belgium seal laboured win

Belgium laboured to victory in their opening World Cup game as they were pushed all the way by an outstanding effort from Canada.

Canada dominated large portions of this Group F game but were wasteful in front of goal, particularly when Alphonso Davies saw a first-half penalty saved by Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois, reports the BBC.

Courtois also had to save well from Alistair Johnston, but Canada were undone against the run of play on the stroke of half-time when Michy Batshuayi collected Toby Alderweireld’s long ball and fired a powerful left-foot finish past Milan Borjan.

Jonathan David wasted a glorious headed chance to draw Canada level and Courtois also saved from Cyle Larin. Canada were also left nursing a sense of injustice after they had two presentable penalty appeals ignored in the first half.

Canada continued to push forward in the second half but it was Roberto Martinez’s side who closed out the win, despite a performance that made a mockery of their status as second in the world rankings.

RESULT

Belgium 1 – 0 Canada

 

Reporter

