Qatar 2022: CAR hold Cape Verde to give respite to Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were spared of possible agony in their Match Day 2 encounter of the World Cup qualifiers next week as their scheduled opponents, Cape Verde had their jaws clipped by Central African Republic (CAR) in the opening Group C match on Wednesday afternoon in Douala Cameroon.

CAR, who were forced to play away from home owing to the prevailing political situation in Banjui, had their backs to the wall when as usual, Cape Verde sparked their now familiar deadly strike, taking the lead in the 36th minute through Julio Tavare.

A win by Cape Verde would have likely set problems for Nigeria when both meet on Tuesday in the island nation’s capital. Nigeria will be playing half strength following the absence of 10 English Premiership players from the match.

Therefore, the possibility of Cape Verde having six points after two games would have loomed large.

But CAR redeemed the situation by equalizing in the 53rd minute through Tresor Toropite.

Nigeria will face Liberia in Lagos on Friday and will attempt to leapfrog ahead of the trio of other Group C teams and look forward to consolidate when they face Cape Verde on Tuesday in a potentially explosive encounter.

