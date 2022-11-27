Sports

Qatar 2022: Casemiro backs Rodrygo to replace Neymar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Versatile Brazil forward Rodrygo has hugely impressed international teammate Casemiro, who said on Saturday he could replace the injured Neymar as a World Cup starter.

Neymar is due to miss Brazil’s next two group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after he was injured in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia.

But Manchester United’s Casemiro says the Selecao have a new talent in Rodrygo, 21, who is ready to sparkle.

“Rodrygo lit up my eyes. He’s a star,” said Casemiro from Brazil’s training base in Doha.

“God gave him the gift of playing football. It’s beautiful watching him play.”

Rodrygo normally operates on the flanks or as a centre-forward but his coaches at both club and international level have said he can play anywhere across the forward positions, including in Neymar’s No 10 role.

Another who has impressed Casemiro is West Ham’s attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

“Paqueta is the player who has developed the most,” said Casemiro.

“He’s very dynamic, very modern. He can play in midfield, as a false nine. It’s a privilege to play with him.”

Inevitably, though, the conversation always comes around to Neymar, who damaged ankle ligaments against Serbia.

“If we keep talking about Neymar, we’ll be speaking for days and days about the player he is,” Casemiro told reporters.

“He’s the star of the team, the one who makes a difference.

“But we have other top players. Sometimes I feel sorry for opponents given the huge number of options we have.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dynamos wins handball’s top league title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bendel Dynamos of Edo State has emerged champion of the 2022 National Division 1 Handball League in the male category in a competition staged in Benin City. Dynamos defeated Idah Pillars 33-22 to win the league which comprised five teams. The Edo representative won all four matches to garner maximum 12 points, edging the Correctional […]
Sports

CBN Open serves off today in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ajibade Olusesan Action will begin on Monday in the main draws of the  42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tennis Championship which serves-off at the package ‘B’ of the MKO National Stadium Abuja and will run till November 14. Ag Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, made this […]

Tyson Fury WBC Heavyweight World Title and lineal crown with an eleventhround TKO champion Deontay Wilder
Sports

Wilder back in contention, faces Helenius in New York

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After more than 12 months out of the boxing ring, Deontay Wilder returns to action as he faces Robert Helenius on Saturday night in New York. It’s almost three years since Wilder last fought someone other than Tyson Fury, those three bouts leaving the American without his WBC belt and with a slightly tarnished reputation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica