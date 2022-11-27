Sports

Qatar 2022: C’Rica earn dramatic late win over Japan

Japan failed to take another step towards the World Cup knockout rounds as Keysher Fuller’s late goal earned Costa Rica a smash-and-grab Group E victory.

Following their shock win over Germany, Japan were frustrated by a tight defensive unit, before Fuller struck with Costa Rica’s first shot on target at the tournament, reports the BBC.

The result leaves both teams on three points after two games, with Spain – who still top the group on goal difference – facing Germany later on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

RESULT

Japan 0 – 1 Costa Rica

 

