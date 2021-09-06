Sports

Qatar 2022: Davies rescues Canada as US held again

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States were held to a second consecutive draw in CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday as Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies helped Canada grab a 1-1 draw against the Americans in Nashville.

Coach Gregg Berhalter’s US side, forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against El Salvador on Thursday, looked to be on course to take all three points after Red Bull Salzburg forward Brenden Aaronson fired them ahead on 55 minutes.

But American hopes of a vital three points were left in tatters only seven minutes later when Davies ruthlessly punished a defensive error by US substitute DeAndre Yedlin down the left flank.

The 20-year-old winger raced forward and then squared a perfect pass to Cyle Larin who tucked away the finish to silence a crowd of 43 000 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The hosts, who welcomed Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic back into their starting line-up after his recovery from Covid-19, were unable to break the deadlock in the time remaining as Canada held on for a deserved draw.

The result leaves the Americans, desperate to atone for their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with just two points from two games in the eight-team final group of qualifying for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

“Obviously it’s not exactly where we want to be but we have a lot of games left to play and it’s not time to put our heads down,” Pulisic said.

“We’ve got one more game in this window and we’ve got to get going,” added the US captain, whose team play Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday.

It was a frustrating night for the US, who had dropped Juventus’s Weston McKennie shortly before the game started for a breach of team Covid-19 protocols.

DAVIES THREAT

Aaronson’s well-worked team goal was a rare moment of successful penetration for the US, who struggled to find a rhythm early on against a physical Canadian team.

The pace of Davies for Canada on the counter-attack was a constant threat, and the Bundesliga star almost created a goal in the first half, catching US right back Sergino Dest napping to race clear.

Davies got to the byline and cut back for Larin, whose shot was brilliantly palmed behind for a corner by off-balance US goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The US struggled to create clear-cut opportunities as Canada defended in depth, with Antonee Robinson’s speculative long-range effort on 21 minutes, saved by Borjan, the only US chance of note early on.

In fact, the best American chance in the opening half an hour came via a Canadian.

A surging run up the flank by Dest created space for Aaronson and the winger’s whipped cross was desperately headed goalwards by Canada defender Scott Kennedy, forcing an acrobatic save from Milan Borjan.

As the first half drew to a close, the US began to get on top. Pulisic hit the post with a 40th minute effort and Sebastian Lletget flashed a volley wide on the stroke of halftime.

But after Aaronson’s second half goal, Canada responded superbly, and were more than a match for the US as they took a precious away point.

Elsewhere in CONCACAF qualifiers on Sunday, Mexico made it two wins out of two with a gritty 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose.

Orbelin Pineda’s penalty secured all three points for the Mexicans, who have six points from two games to top the standings.

Jamaica meanwhile suffered a second defeat, beaten 3-0 at home by 2018 World Cup qualifiers Panama.

In the other game of the day, El Salvador were held 0-0 at home against Honduras.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Excitement builds as Usman arrives Nigeria, launches CSR

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

World champion, Kamaru Usman, who announced his trip back to Nigeria after his gobsmacked win over teammate Gilbert Burns at the martial arts Welterweight division’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has made good on his promise when he arrived his home country in grand style and wild anticipation. The first-ever Nigerian-born undisputed UFC welterweight champion, who […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Sweden frustrate Spain, Slovakia stun Poland

Posted on Author Reporter

*Czech Republic checkmate Scotland Spain endured a frustrating opening game in Euro 2020 as they failed to make their near total dominance pay against a rigid and stubborn Sweden in Seville. Luis Enrique’s side had the vast majority of possession and territory in the match, which at times resembled a session of attack versus defence, […]
Sports

UEFA League: Liverpool beat Leipzig to seal q’final spot, Barca out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool gave their flagging season a timely boost by beating RB Leipzig to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. The English champions have seen their hopes of retaining the league title they won last June all but ended by a shocking run of recent domestic form, which includes defeat in each of their last six […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica