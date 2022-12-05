Sports

Qatar 2022: Dazzling Brazil dismantle S’Korea in last 16

Brazil delivered an ominous message to their World Cup rivals with a dazzling display of attacking brilliance to dismantle South Korea and set up a quarter-final against Croatia.

Neymar made a goalscoring return to action after injury at Stadium 974, but Brazil’s superstar was only one element of a devastating performance that ripped South Korea to shreds and settled this last-16 game well before half-time, reports the BBC.

Vinicius Junior set the tone with a composed penalty-area finish from Raphinha’s cross after seven minutes, and Neymar doubled Brazil’s advantage from the spot six minutes later fouling a foul on Richarlison.

It was Neymar’s 76th goal for Brazil, leaving him just one behind the legendary Pele’s all-time record.

Richarlison then added to his personal showreel of great goals at this World Cup when he followed his spectacular volley against Serbia with a real work of art, controlling the ball three times with his head and foot before moving into position take Thiago Silva’s pass in his stride and score.

Brazil went four up with another gem after 36 minutes, Vinicius picking out Lucas Paqueta for West Ham’s expensive acquisition to score with a well-placed volley.

South Korea, to their great credit, continued to compete and forced several fine saves from Brazil keeper Alisson, before substitute Paik Seung-ho pulled one back with a glorious 30-yard strike to add to the night’s collection of special goals.

For 45 minutes at Stadium 974, Brazil hit heights no other team has reached at this World Cup, demonstrating the level that will be required to overcome Tite’s team, producing a collection of goals constructed in their country’s best traditions.

And it was all achieved with the smooth freedom of expression that is Brazil’s trademark, a four-goal half-time advantage going some way to demonstrating their supremacy.

Richarlison’s goal was a golden moment of the tournament, followed by a team dance that rather incongruously included coach Tite.

Neymar eased himself back into action with silky touches and his goal, before being replaced late on after proving his fitness following the ankle injury sustained against Serbia that forced him out of two group games.

He is part of a potent Brazil attacking triumvirate alongside Richarlison and Vinicius, both on the scoresheet and both making a serious mark on this World Cup.

Tite was so comfortable with Brazil’s position that he was able to give Alisson a rest and send on third-choice keeper Weverton for World Cup action.

Brazil will now be heavy favourites against Croatia after putting down a marker with the best display – or at least 45 minutes before they eased up – by any team in Qatar so far.

 

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

