Qatar 2022: Dominant Croatia win sends Canada out

Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first ever World Cup goal, but it was not enough to stop them being knocked out of the tournament following a defeat by Croatia.

Bayern Munich winger Davies’ second-minute opener gave Canada hope, but they ended up second best and have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two group matches, reports the BBC.

In Group F’s earlier game, Morocco shocked world number two side Belgium 2-0 and are second in the standings, behind 2018 finalists Croatia.

John Herdman’s outsiders scored from the game’s first attack after only 67 seconds courtesy of a towering header from Davies, who darted into the box and powerfully converted from Tajon Buchanan’s cross.

Croatia, though, did not panic after falling behind and created numerous chances, with striker Andrej Kramaric seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

But the former Leicester striker equalised with a first-time angled shot from Ivan Perisic’s pass, and Marko Livaja put them ahead with a rasping drive from the edge of the box.

Kramaric was denied by Milan Borjan’s fine save in the second half and at the other end, Dominik Livakovic acrobatically tipped over Jonathan David’s long-range curler.

Hoffenheim frontman Kramaric got his second of the game by coolly converting into the far corner, and substitute Lovro Majer wrapped up the match by netting in injury time.

RESULT

Croatia 4 – 1 Canada

 

