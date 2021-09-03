Qatar 2022: Eagles begin quest for World Cup ticket, tackle Leone Stars today

Super Eagles will today begin their quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket when they face the Leone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The Gernot Rohr’s men will race to the top of their group with a win after Cape Verde and Central African Republic played a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. Since making their debut at the FIFA World Cup finals in 1994, the Eagles have only been missed participating in the finals once – the 2006 edition in Germany. They were denied that berth courtesy of CAF’s head-to-head rule that favoured Agnola. In 17 previous clashes with Liberia’s Lone Star, the Super Eagles have won 10 matches, drawing three and losing four. One of the four losses was in Monrovia in July 2000, when a team led by the man who is now that country’s President (George Weah) shot 2-0 ahead before Sunday Oliseh pulled one back for a 1-2 loss for Nigeria in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. That win catapulted the Lone Star to the top of the group, and the Eagles had to battle hard to snatch the ticket with wins in their last three matches, including away to Sudan and home to Liberia and Ghana.
