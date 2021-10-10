Qatar 2022: Eagles bounce back, beat CAR 2-0

Nigeria’s Super Eagles returned to winning ways on Sunday after they avenged Thursday’s shock loss to the Central African Republic (CAR) with a 2-0 victory in the return leg played in Douala, Cameroon.

Defender Leon Balogun scored his first ever international goal for Nigeria when when he broke the deadlock in the 30th minute.

Striker Victor Osimhen made it two at the stroke of half time.

The means the Eagles have a firm grip of the group with nine points and are virtually certain of making it to the final round of the Africa World Cup qualifiers.

