Sports

Qatar 2022: Eagles bounce back, beat CAR 2-0

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles returned to winning ways on Sunday after they avenged Thursday’s shock loss to the Central African Republic (CAR) with a 2-0 victory in the return leg played in Douala, Cameroon.

Defender Leon Balogun scored his first ever international goal for Nigeria when when he broke the deadlock in the 30th minute.

Striker Victor Osimhen made it two at the stroke of half time.

The means the Eagles have a firm grip of the group with nine points and are virtually certain of making it to the final round of the Africa World Cup qualifiers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Watford sack manager, Pearson

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night’s 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham, reports Sky Sports. SHOCKING LIFE […]
Sports

Again, EPL, La Liga, Serie A matches come live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s another weekend of football on DStv and GOtv. Subscribers can look forward to the best football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport, scheduled for 25 to 28 September, 2020. For Premier League this weekend, Liverpool and Arsenal are scheduled to meet at Anfield on the evening of Monday […]
Sports

Ahmed Musa set for Turkey move

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is set to join a Turkish Club before the close of the ongoing transfer window.   Musa missed a chance to go back to Europe during the last transfer window owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic and delay in getting a club which resulted in his return to the Nigeria Professional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica