Sports

Qatar 2022: Eagles fired up for Cape Verde

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Kalu, Ebuehi return negative COVID-19 test results

Super Eagles had a feel of the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena Tuesday as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Cape Verde hit a crescendo.

The training, which lasted 45 minutes, had the coaches perfect tactics for the match and during that session, the team bubbled even more when reports came in from Nigeria that a second COVID-19 test run on Samuel Kalu and Tyrone Ebuehi had returned negative.

Both players had their initial test results come out positive and the team, in following the COVID-19 protocol fully, had to get the players to isolate while the other 19 players traveled to Cape Verde.

Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji explained that it was necessary to take take the appropriate safety steps by having the affected players stay away from the team while waiting for the result of the second test.

“Yes we had two test results return positive and we were duty bound to adhere strictly to laid down safety protocols which we did. The good news is that the second test results have returned negative. We will surely miss Kalu and Ebuehi, but the entire coaching crew led by Mr. Gernot Rohr has worked hard and we don’t want to lose focus. Our aim is to win and get all three points,” Raji stated.

The Super Eagles will take on Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 3pm(Cape Verde Time) which is 5pm Nigeria time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Judokas ready for Oshodi Foundation National Open

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Judo Federation has directed all judokas in the country to participate at the National Open Judo Championships (for men and women) which holds in Ibadan, Oyo State from July14-19, 2021. The championship, according to the schedule of events, would be heralded by a refresher course for coaches, referees and athletes. 14th-15th will be for […]
Sports

Herdsman kills ex-scrabble champion in Ondo

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Paul Sodje who was ex-Nigerian scrabble captain has been killed by herdsmen. The death of the 55-year-old was confirmed by scrabble federation official Akintunde Akinsemola According to the reports, Sodje was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state. His body was said to have been found inside the bush in Idoani, Ose Local Government in […]
Sports

Amuneke, Ikpeba remember Keshi five years after

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent

Two former African Footballer of the year winners- Emmanuel Amuneke and Victor Ikpeba – on Monday lamented the absence of late Super Eagles skipper and coach Stephen Keshi in the country’s football scene in the past five years. Keshi, who won the Africa Nations Cup title for Nigeria as a player in 1994 and as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica