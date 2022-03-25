Qatar 2022: Eagles in operation ‘Ghana must fall’

In the local palace here, ‘Ghana must go’ is a bag used to carry domestic items. The name given to the large carry-on bag was drawn from the way Ghanaians used them to move their belongings back to their country when they were asked to leave Nigeria in 1983 by then President Shehu Shagari. But in this case we are referring to the forthcoming Ghana/Nigeria Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff, which is huge in many aspects for the two countries and the fans of the beautiful game. The bragging rights are enormous for players, citizens and administrators of the round leather game.

The game proper is here and all efforts must be made by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the coaching crew of the Eagles to get a win in Kumasi, Ghana today which is hosting the first leg of the crucial encounter. We are aware that some of Nigeria’s key players are Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen. Simon was impressive at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, a couple of months ago, and Osimhen who missed out due to injury is currently hot, battle ready to impress. The coaches should find a way of having new invitee Ademola Lukman in the attack to boost Osimhen while Kelechi Iheanacho could be the one that will provide the creative element in the team.

The set-up of the midfield and defence could be the dicey for the coaches because the back line needs effective coverage in the middle especially in an away match in which the hosts are expected to swoop on the Nigerian rear guard in an effort to gain an advantage ahead of the second leg. With the addition of highly technical ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, as Eagles Chief Coach to complement the efforts of interim handler, Austin Eguavoen, we expect that a good strategy with flexibility will be brought into the Nigerian team. The substitutions to be made in the match are as crucial as the starting line-up.

Odion Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Sadiq Umar and Paul Onuachu are players likely to start from the bench and they are good enough to still cause havoc for Ghana. Overall at least on paper, the Eagles have a slight edge in this encounter but it will be dangerous to underrate the Black Stars especially because of the age-old rivalry between them. It is hoped that the NFF would have tidied up all the logistics relating to this encounter to ginger the players to bring out their A game for the crucial encounter. The World Cup is the ultimate dream of every player and nation and every player wants to be part of it.

We expect the Eagles to show the hunger and desire to feature at Qatar 2022 by putting up a solid performance in Kumasi. The defenders should be disciplined and focus to avoid errors that could be costly just as the strikers must play for one another to get the goals. Getting an edge in Kumasi will be the best for Eagles, with hard work, it is possible.

We recall that in recent days, a lot of dramatic scenes have been recorded in both countries over the forthcoming encounter. After the Cape Coast Stadium was rejected by CAF, Ghana presented an unregistered Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and surprisingly, the stadium is now on the cards for the big first leg encounter. The over 40,000-capacity stadium is the biggest football arena in Ghana where the Black Stars have recorded impressive results. Although no doubt, the Super Eagles have a bunch of talents in their fold, the Black Stars will still not be an easy nut to crack in Kumasi.

It is important to state that Eguavoen and the technical crew should work on how to deal with the in-form players in the Ghanaian team. The Eagles also will need so much guts and determination collectively to survive the expected onslaught in Kumasi.

The technical crew should go for a win in the first leg encounter to reduce the pressure the Eagles will contend with in the decisive tie slated for the National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday next week. Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku of Strasbourg were named in the Top 11 Africa’s best performing players in Europe’s Major Leagues from March 8-15 this year. Partey with a goal was impressive in his team’s 2-0 win over Leicester City recently in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian was named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for February due to his fivestar performance during the month in question. In the French Ligue 1, Djiku scored a spectacular goal for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win against AS Monaco. Goalkeeper Richard Ofori of South Africa’s Orlando Pirates is making a return after injury stopped him from taking part in the Nations Cup, while Muhammed Salisu of Southampton, Leeroy Owusu of Dutch side, Willem II, Felix Afena-Gyan of AS Roma and former Newcastle forward, Christian Atsu are other key players the Black Stars coach Atto Addo is banking on in this crucial fixture. Only one ticket is available for the two countries, we hereby charge the Super Eagles to send the Black Stars out of the race for Qatar 2022 World Cup. Indeed, ‘Ghana must go!’

