Qatar 2022: Eagles to have first training today

Posted on

…20 players in camp, Onuachu, Aribo expected today

 

Charles Ogundiya

 

Super Eagles will on Tuesday (today) have their first training as a group ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifiers against Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and against Cape Verde at the Island of Mindelo on Tuesday, September 7.

 

According to the Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi, with Coach Gernot Rohr already having the full complement of his players, he will be able to take them through their paces.

 

The three-time African champions tango with the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from 5  pm on Friday in one of the Day 1 matches, with the Eagles flying out of Lagos to the island of Mindelo to take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Day 2 fixture on Tuesday, September 7.

 

Veteran defender Kenneth Omeruo was among the first arrivals that included South Africabased goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, England –based quartet of Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, former junior international Kingsley Michael, Abia Warriors’ Adekunle Adeleke, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and forwards Henry Onyekuru and Chidera Ejuke.

 

The team’s captain, Ahmed Musa also arrived  at camp in the afternoon of Monday alongside Cyprusbaseddefender, ShehuAbdullahi. Moses Simon also joined the team also on Monday.

 

Friday’s encounter will be the first FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Lagos since the Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium, Surulere in June 2000.

Players who arrived early sweated out in gym sessions ahead of Tuesday’s first training of the group, with all countenancing the opening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification race.

 

Only midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and forward Paul Onuachu are expected to come into town on Tuesday.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

