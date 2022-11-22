Sports

Qatar 2022: England hit six; Senegal lose, Bale saves Wales

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

England made a flying start at the World Cup by outclassing Iran 6-2 on Monday as young stars Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka shone in Qatar, while Gareth Bale salvaged a draw for Wales and the Netherlands won late on.

The Iranian players chose not to sing the national anthem before the match, in apparent support for anti-government demonstrations that have rocked their country for the past two months.

The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September. Amini, an Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after she was arrested in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.

Despite a build-up to the game dominated by questions about the protests Iran made a dogged start before 19-year-old Bellingham headed England into the lead after 35 minutes.

Gareth Southgate’s side galloped to a 4-0 advantage at Khalifa International Stadium with two goals from man-of-the-match Saka and a fine Raheem Sterling strike, before Iran belatedly fought back with Mehdi Taremi scoring.

England put the result beyond doubt as substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish each netted, before Taremi scored a consolation penalty in deep stoppage time.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said the unrest in Iran had put his players under enormous strain.

“You don’t even imagine behind the scenes what these kids have been living in the last few days, just because they want to express themselves as footballers,” Queiroz said.

RAINBOW ARMBAND DITCHED

England captain Harry Kane had been expected to wear a rainbow-themed armband for the game, but hours before kick-off, the English, German and five other European federations said they were abandoning the plans for the “OneLove” insignia.

The armbands have been widely viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

The seven teams said they felt they had no choice but to ditch the plan because of the risk their captains would be shown a yellow card or sent off on the orders of football’s world governing body.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland said in a statement.

They said they had been prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations because they had “a strong commitment to wearing the armband”.

“However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” they said.

NETHERLANDS LATE SHOW

The Netherlands needed late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in a tight Group A encounter.

Aliou Cisse’s African champions enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances without their injured talisman Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia in 2018 but the three-time runners-up are back in business under veteran manager Louis van Gaal, who led the team to the semi-finals in 2014.

In-form PSV Eindhoven winger Gakpo broke the deadlock in the 84th minute when he beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Frenkie de Jong’s cross and headed home.

Substitute Klaassen added a second deep into injury time after Mendy pushed Memphis Depay’s shot into his path.

The Dutch drew level with Ecuador in the early group standings after the South Americans’ 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar in Sunday’s opening game.

“We won but we also know that we can and must do better,” Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS after making his debut at a major tournament.

Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other match in England’s Group B.

The Welsh avoided defeat in their first World Cup outing since 1958 thanks to a much-improved performance in the second half.

The US took a 36th-minute lead with a fine team goal created by Christian Pulisic and finished by Tim Weah.

Rob Page’s Wales were a different prospect after striker Kieffer Moore was introduced at the interval and Bale hammered in a spot-kick he won in the 82nd minute.

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi will start what will likely be his final tilt at World Cup glory when Argentina face Saudi Arabia in the first of four games, with holders France also in action against Australia.

RESULTS

England 6 – 2 Iran

Holland 2 – 0 Senegal

USA 1 – 1 Wales

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

List of candidates for NFF elections out today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

There is anxiety in the football scene as aspirants vying for various positions in the fast-approaching Nigeria Football Federation elections slated for Benin City on September 30 wait on the electoral committee to release the list of eligible candidates after screening was conducted last week. The screening of candidates which took place on Friday and […]
Sports

Nigerian-born Bahraini 400m champion banned

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Bahraini athlete Salwa Eid Naser – who is the women’s world 400m champion – has been given a two-year ban over a case of missed drug tests. The ban means that Naser will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics next month, reports the BBC. The Nigerian-born athlete won gold at the World […]
Sports

AFCON same level as World Cup, Euros, Copa America –Troost-Ekong

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles defender, William Troost- Ekong, has said the Africa Cup of Nations should be classed alongside the FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup and the Copa America, as he called for more respect for the African showpiece.   Speaking in an interview with BBC, the Watford centre-back said seeing Premier League players being asked if […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica