Qatar 2022: England knocked out by France

England’s World Cup campaign ended in disappointment as they went out despite a fine performance in the quarter-final against France at Al Bayt Stadium.

Harry Kane’s late penalty miss proved decisive after he had earlier equalled Wayne Rooney’s England record of 53 goals from the spot, reports the BBC.

France took a 17th-minute lead when Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard drive beat Jordan Pickford low to his right.

England were the better team for long spells and created chances, deservedly pulling level nine minutes after the break when Kane beat Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris in convincing fashion with his penalty after Tchouameni fouled Bukayo Saka.

France regained the lead 12 minutes from time when Olivier Giroud headed in Antoine Griezmann’s perfect cross but England had a swift chance to draw level when Theo Hernandez fouled substitute Mason Mount in the box.

Kane had the opportunity make history but uncharacteristically blazed his penalty wildly over the top and England’s World Cup dream was over.

RESULT

England 1 – 2 France

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...