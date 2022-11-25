Sports

Qatar 2022: England labour to goalless draw against USA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

England laboured to a drab draw against the United States to miss the chance to seal qualification for the World Cup knockout stage.

Gareth Southgate’s side were second best for long periods as they failed to match the energy and intensity of the USA, who have their own hopes of making the last 16, reports the BBC.

England, with Harry Maguire outstanding in defence, were unimpressive and rode their luck when Weston McKennie missed an easy chance and Christian Pulisic struck the bar in the first half.

Mason Mount brought a fine save from USA goalkeeper Matt Turner just before the break but this was an undistinguished display that carried none of the attacking verve that saw the Three Lions thrash Iran in their opening game, and leaves them heading into their match against Wales with their fate undecided.

England remain firm favourites to qualify for the knockout stage, knowing they only need to avoid a four-goal defeat against Wales to progress.

RESULT

England 0 – 0 USA

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

New Premier League season to kickoff on August 14

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The 2021/22 P r e m i e r L e a g u e football season will kick off on the weekend of August 14, it has been announced.   After the ongoing 2020/21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top fight will revert to its usual starting slot in […]
Sports

Tobi saw it coming, says Jamaica’s athlete, Williams

Posted on Author Mubarak Okunade

Jamaican athlete, Danielle Williams, has shared her feelings on the recent world athletics championships where Tobi Amusan emerged as the new world champion as she sets a new record of getting to the finish line at 12.12secs to break the previous record of USA’s Kendra Harrison’s 12.20secs set in 2016.   Williams said she was […]
Sports

Nobody can predict when Nigerian sports’ll resume – Tandoh

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has suggested that sports cannot fully resume in Nigeria until the COVID-19 pandemic has been properly contained. There has been talk recently of the National Sports Festival, which was initially scheduled for March but was postponed because of the virus outbreak, being held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica