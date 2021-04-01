Sports

Qatar 2022: England need late Maguire strike to beat Poland

Harry Maguire’s late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley.
Poland presented a much sterner test than the formalities against San Marino and Albania and it looked like England would have to settle for a point until Maguire struck five minutes from time, reports the BBC.
England’s impressive first half brought a deserved lead when Harry Kane scored his 34th international goal from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, following Michal Helik’s challenge on Raheem Sterling.
And yet England almost paid the price for a largely average performance after the break as Poland, who were without injured world-class striker Robert Lewandowski, equalised when a dreadful error by Manchester City’s John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder beat Nick Pope emphatically.
It was the first goal Pope had conceded in seven England appearances and looked like being costly until Stones made amends by showing superb athleticism to head Phil Foden’s corner into the path of Maguire, who lashed a powerful drive high past Wojciech Szczesny to keep manager Gareth Southgate’s perfect record in these World Cup qualifiers intact.

