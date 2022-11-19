Qatar 2022: Ex-internationals divided over who wins the World Cup

Brazil, Argentina tipped to end Europe’s domination

For the next 28 days, the global attention will be on the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will officially kick off tomorrow (Sunday) and it will be interesting to see if Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar. For the last four editions of the men’s World Cup, there has been one constant: a European champion.

Ever since Brazil won its record fifth title in 2002, it has become the UEFA invitational, with Italy, Spain, Germany and France claiming the subsequent World Cup titles in succession. There’s no shortage of European contenders this time around. France, despite all of its injuries and question marks, remains—on paper—a legitimate candidate to become the first repeat champion since 1962. Germany has reloaded, while Spain took a step forward during Euro 2020 and appears poised to build upon it.

England has been ripe for the picking of late, but it has made at least the semifinals in each of its last two major tournaments under Gareth Southgate, while Croatia and Belgium enter as the reigning silver and bronze medalists, respectively. Of course, only two Soth American countries are capable of ending European domination.

Brazil and Argentina parade some of the best players in the world and are in incredible form leading to the tournament. For starters, we have been seduced by the mouth-watering array of attacking talent at Brazil’s disposal, led by Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. Brazil are not only capable of ripping up defences, but in World Cup qualification, are also excellent at keeping the ball out of their own net.

However, they have not faced a European team since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the quarterfinals. That leaves a question mark. Argentina go into the tournament on a 35-game unbeaten run and believe they can deliver an emotional last hurrah for captain Lionel Messi, who said he’s playing his last World Cup.

(Though it would be unwise to rule him out returning in 2026, when he’ll be 39.) Argentina’s confidence was buoyed by beating Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s famed Maracana stadium to win the 2021 Copa America. This is a strong, relaxed and unified squad under coach Lionel Scaloni that has the capacity to win the whole thing.

England have become good tournament performers under self-effacing manager Gareth Southgate, reaching the Euro 2020 final and a World Cup semifinal in 2018. If Harry Kane can repeat his Golden Boot form from Russia and exciting youngsters like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Mason Mount flourish, the Three Lions could make another deep run. But there are too many question marks over the form and fitness of defenders Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips has had only 54 minutes of action all season. England look vulnerable if pitched against one of the top teams later in the tournament.

Germany, four-time winners, tend to get overlooked these days. They can only improve on their leaden displays and group-stage exit in Russia. Coach Hansi Flick has orchestrated something of a revival, and they are a tough match for any opponent. Yet there is no Jurgen Klinsmann or Miroslav Klose to get the goals, wh i c h is why t h e y s e e m likely to come unstuck in the knockout rounds. Spain’s coach, the playfully provocative Luis Enrique, wants his team to be bold, playing out from the back and pressing rival teams high up the pitch. They might pass some teams to death but, like the Germans, lack a reliable goal scorer unless Alvaro Morata hits a golden streak.

Still, Spain are technically good enough to go deep in the tournament. Belgium’s train looks to have left the station. Their golden generation got to the semifinals four years ago, but now they are four years older. Those years have not been kind to some, especially Eden Hazard, who has become a forgotten man at Real Madrid. Add an injury to top scorer Romelu Lukaku, and the Red Devils seem unlikely to deliver. Portugal’s chances no longer hinge on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Their squad is packed with talent, including Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix. The fact that they still need a 39-yearold Pepe in defence is a concern, but this is another technically prof i c i e n t t e a m with the capability of going far. Uruguay are fascinating. The old guard of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin are joined by the likes of Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur.

That might be a dangerous cocktail if they get the blend right. Former Aston Villa and Nigeria football ambassador John Fashanu believes it is going to be difficult to have the dominance of Europe broken because there are still exciting teams from the continent that are technically better than their counterparts from other continents.

The former Aston Villa star tipped England, his land of birth to go all the way this time. He said the Three Lions had been knocking at the door for years and with the quality of stars at Coach Gareth Southgate’s disposal, they could clinch the diadem this time. The former Crystal Palace told our correspondent in an exclusive interview that it is hard to predict the winners of the World Cup because it is one competition that thrives with its unpredictability. “World Cup is a huge tournament, arguably the biggest sporting event in the world and I look forward to its start, I am on my way to Qatar already and I hope the whole world will enjoy it.

It is too early to predict the winner because of the intrigues and drama that come with the tournament. There are many countries with the potential to win but I doubt if the dominance of the Europeans will end in Qatar because I strongly believe that a country like England can make a bold statement. “The English Premier League is the biggest division in the world, and the country has been knocking at doors for a long; they got to the semifinal of the World Cup four years ago and t also reached the final of the Euro Championship. If you also look at the squad, they have some exciting players who are young and experienced.

“However, I have told you that World Cup is a tournament full of surprises; there will be a lot of shocking results and giant killers are also going to emerge but I think those big teams who have won the competition before will make their experience count once again,” he said. He also believes that the World Cup will throw up new superstars that will redefine the future of the game. “We are going to see the new Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Pele in Qatar.

That is the beauty of the tournament and the sport is going to be better for these new discoveries,” he added. Garba Lawal who played in the 1998 and 2002 editions of the World Cup agreed with Fashanu on the unpredictability of the tournament. He said the atmosphere around the competition is always supercharged which inevitably propels players to “World Cup is a different kind of competition because it is not about your club but national pride.

You are wearing that country’s jersey with the national anthem played and you want to go out there and die for your country. I remember our match against Spain in 1998; nobody gave us the chance because we were playing against one of the best teams in Europe which had the likes of Raul and Fernando Hiero but apart from the fact that we had a good team, we wanted to show our patriotism; we wanted to prove that we were also good as a team and individuals and we shocked Spain and the world by beating the 3-2. World Cup is full of surprises, so it is difficult to predict the winners.

“Germany are a difficult European team, you can’t write them off, Italy is not there now but Spain can’t be written off. Brazil and Argentina have great players and many people will tip them but the truth is, World Cup can’t be predicted,” he added. Christain Chukwu was an assistant coach when the Super Eagles attended their first World Cup but he believes it is hard to see a new champion emerge in Qatar. He said the tournament is about experience and attention to detail, insisting those countries with pedigree bring the advantage to bear on their matches which makes the difference.

“We could have edged Italy in the 1994 second-round match but apart from ill luck, their experience as world champions helped them against us. That is how World Cup works; little details matter and you must take your chances. These big teams know the tricks and smaller teams may struggle when it comes to the crunches. “I expect France and Germany to compete but as it is Brazil and Argentina stand a good chance,” he said. But a former Leeds United, Brentford, Watford, Portsmouth and Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje surprisingly tipped Argentina for the trophy. He said Albesteleste captain Lionel Messi has given so much for football and deserves to lift the 2022 edition which may be his swansong. “Lionel Messi has done so much for football and he has been quite unlucky not to have won the World Cup. It won’t be bad if we have him lead his country to the tournament.

They have a very good squad, they haven’t lost a game for a long time now and clinching the tournament will be the crown on an excellent career Messi has had and that is good for football. So, I am looking forward to Argentina winning the tournament,” he said. Sodje was born in London but played international football for Nigeria. Although he couldn’t represent the country at the fiesta like his elder brother Efe, he still enjoyed a relatively successful stint with the Eagles. He said his mind is also with England, the country where he was born.

“I was born in England; it is my second country and it is good for us as a people, especially the former players to see the country win the competition. I trust the current players and we hope they can do something special now but if they don’t get it everybody has to move on,” he said. Super Eagles did not make the cut and Garba said the players are going to gnash their teeth when the competition starts in the Middle East.

“The Super Eagles are going to cry when the competition start. They will understand the importance of their failure to qualify for the tournament. The unfortunate thing is that many of them may not make it to the World Cup again in their career as they have wasted the opportunity. I hope they have learnt their lessons.

They are the main actors; they should have given their best during their qualifiers to make sure they get the ticket but they bungled their chances,” he said. Fashanu believes heads should have rolled by now over the inability of Nigeria to make it to Qatar. “It is a shame that a country as big as Nigeria will not be at the World Cup.

By now, I expected that heads should have rolled as a result of this disgraceful incident. Our failure to make it to the World Cup has set us back for several years. It is hard to believe that we have some of the best players in the world’ our football stars are doing very well in England and other big countries in the world and yet we couldn’t turn the team into world beaters. I feel sorry for the players, and fans who wish we can enjoy the moment together with our team. If we want to show we have learnt our lessons, then those who were responsible for the unfortunate situation must be brought to book,” he said.

