Qatar 2022: Fernandes double sends Portugal into last 16

Portugal secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with victory over Uruguay in a scrappy encounter at Lusail Stadium.

A game short on real quality saw the deadlock broken in the 54th minute when a cross from Bruno Fernandes floated beyond Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet, the goal given to Manchester United’s midfield man despite Cristiano Ronaldo claiming it had glanced off his head, reports the BBC.

Portugal made most of the running until they went ahead but Uruguay, who must now beat Ghana in their final Group H game to have a chance of qualifying, created chances of their own and could have taken a point.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s brilliant first-half run was halted by Portugal keeper Diogo Costa’s save, while substitute Maxi Gomez hit the post as Uruguay went in search of an equaliser.

Portugal wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Fernandes got his second from the spot after a video assistant referee intervention which adjudged Jose Gimenez had handled.

The game was interrupted in the second half by a pitch invader carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front and ‘Respect for Iranian woman’ on the back.

RESULT

Portugal 2 – 0 Uruguay

