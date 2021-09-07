Sports

QATAR 2022: FIFA drafts Amuneke for Technical Advisory Panel

Super Eagles Legend and former Tanzania national team head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has been invited by FIFA to partake in a two-day working visit to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be hosted by the Middle East nation.

 

In a letter signed by former Arsenal’s long-serving manager Arsene Wenger who is currently the Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup-winning manager would be in Doha on a two-day working meeting starting tomorrow as a member of the soccer ruling body’s Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) that was entrusted with the task of shaping the future of football.

 

Amuneke in recent past was part of the FIFA Technical Study Group at the Russia 2018 World Cup and was also at the CAF Conference held in Morocco immediately after the Russia 2018 World Cup.

 

“Together we will be working on the international match Calendar and experience first-hand onsite the preparations and excitement building for the tournament next year,” Wenger wrote in a letter to the 1994 African Footballer of the Year.

