Sports

Qatar 2022 Final Battle: Musa says Eagles fully focused on ‘crucial 90 minutes’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are fully concentrated on Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff duel with Ghana’s Black Stars, with the players determined to put up a performance that will earn Nigeria a seventh appearance at football’s biggest house party since her 1994 debut.

Captain Ahmed Musa told thenff.com on Sunday: “All the players, including myself, want to go to the World Cup. For me, it is very important because it could be my last World Cup. I enjoyed the last two finals that I participated in, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. I want to experience it again. Most of the players in the present squad have not been to the World Cup and they desire to be there.

 “We all know it won’t be easy. Ghana will come here to do battle but we are ready for whatever they turn up with. I will not say more than that.”

Ghana paced the pitch but Nigeria created more chances in a high-octane first leg at a paroxysmic Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday. Both teams failed to score in a 0-0 scoreline.

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Emmanuel Dennis and Moses Simon came close and Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed only annulled his own decision for a penalty kick in favour of Nigeria after a VAR review indicated an earlier infringement.

Nigeria has the distinct advantage to pull through to Qatar at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, with the Eagles to play in front of a capacity of 60,000 fans after the Nigeria Football Federation secured a go-ahead from the Confederation of African Football for maximum capacity.

There is strength in depth for Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s team, as the squad is able to pick a capable second 11 if the need arises. Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Akinkunmi Amoo and forwards Emmanuel Dennis, Sadiq Umar, Odion Ighalo and Ademola Lookman are capable of starting in place of the usual suspects.

Onyeka came into the second half in Kumasi but could start alongside Oghenekaro Etebo and Innocent Bonke on Tuesday as the Eagles look to tackle the menace of Ghana’s pace in the middle.

Nigeria has been at every FIFA World Cup finals since 1994, bar the 2006 edition in Germany, and reached the Round of 16 in USA 1994, France 1998 and Brazil 2014.

The last time both countries were involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifying was in 2001, when they finished 0-0 in Accra and Nigeria swept aside their visitors 3-0 in Port Harcourt in July 2001 to qualify for Korea/Japan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Barca, Atletico return to La Liga top four

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona and Atletico Madrid rejoined La Liga’s top four on Sunday after Barca needed a late penalty to beat Elche 2-1 before Atletico defeated Real Betis 3-1, Joao Felix scoring twice at the Benito Villamarin. It is the first time Barcelona and Atletico have both been in La Liga’s Champions League qualification spots since August. Atletico have struggled […]
Sports

Guardiola tips Eagles to spring surprise at World Cup

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Manchester City Sweat Merchant, Pep Guardiola, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria have what it takes to be one of the surprise teams at the international level when actions resume later in the month.   Asked if there are national teams who could spring surprise at the international level outside Europe at the world […]
Sports

Super Eagles expected to beat Sierra Leone -Pinick

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

Ahead of the November 13 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra-Leone scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the Edo State capital, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinick Monday said the Super Eagles would defeat the Sierra Leone counterparts. Pinick spoke shortly after inspecting facilities at the stadium in the company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica