Qatar 2022: Free bus ride for fans to Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday

With the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) having secured the go-ahead of CAF to fill up the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, a committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and including officials of the NFF has concluded plans to give free bus ride to willing fans to the venue on match day.

Nigeria host fierce rivals Ghana in a tie the Super Eagles must win by any margin on Tuesday, following a 0-0 draw in Kumasi on Friday.

The buses will be available at places such as Keffi, Auta Balefi, Masaka, Maraba, Nyanya, Orozo, Kurudu, Jikoyi, Suleja Madalla, Zuba and DeiDei. There will also be buses from Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Lugbe, Mpape, Life Camp, Eagle Square, Old Parade Ground, Area 3, Kabusa, Apo Mechanic and Gwarinpa, all heading to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The NFF has assured that safety and security will be top-notch for Tuesday’s match, and warned spectators to be law-abiding and observe simple directives and instructions on the day.

 

