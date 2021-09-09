Qatar 2022: German national team in mid-air scare as plane makes emergency landing

The German national football team has taken off from Edinburgh Airport after being stuck on the tarmac for six hours following an emergency landing.

Players boarded a replacement aircraft following problems with a backup generator on their Klasjet flight from Reykjavik to Frankfurt.

Pilots declared a mid-air emergency over Scotland this morning and were forced to land in the Scottish capital.

The plane got into difficulty at 29,000ft about three miles west of Arbroath on the east coast and turned sharply west.

It took 20 minutes to then land in Edinburgh and the plane remained declaring an emergency until it was grounded.

The airport said the footballers remained on the aircraft because the team management wanted to maintain their Covid bubble.

The team’s official account posted a series of tweets to update supporters and family on the situation.

It wrote: ‘#infotweet. Safety first. Safe stopover as a precaution in Edinburgh. From there, individual onward and return journeys are planned.’

A follow-up message later said: ‘We are fine. Safety checks on the aircraft are continuing.

‘Time for another coffee. Everything here is very calm, calm and professional. We are still on the plane and will be patient for a while.’

It continued: ‘The replacement aircraft is now on its way to Edinburgh to bring the delegation, team, trainer and supervisor to Frankfurt and Munich.’

And it added at about 11.30am: ‘We are now on the replacement plane. Going straight to Frankfurt and Munich. Also in my luggage: 9 points from 3 games.’

The team had been heading back to Frankfurt from Reykjavik after a 4-0 win against Iceland in a World Cup qualifying match.

Stars who played and were likely on the flight included Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger as well as Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

But Bayern Munich players Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry were not on board after staying in Reykjavik for a 7.20am flight to get more sleep.

Flight plans showed the Klasjet flight KLJ2703 making an abrupt turn between Dundee and Arbroath and rapidly descending.

The plane, a Boeing 737, was said to be ‘squawking 7700’ – meaning its transponder was reporting the craft had an emergency.

It arched around Dunfermline and Falkirk before landing safely in Edinburgh at around 4am UK time.

The flight had taken off at 1.05am local time (2.05am BST) from Reykjavik’s international airport.

A spokesman for Klasjet said: ‘After experiencing the unreliable functionality of a backup power generator, and as per applicable Boeing and company’s safety procedures, the KlasJet flight crew made the decision to divert to the nearest and most suitable alternative airport.

‘Throughout this entire occurrence, at no point were passengers subjected to any substantially elevated risk levels, and a normal landing was performed.

‘Our initial assessment indicates that the KlasJet flight crew acted in line with regulations and procedures, and the diversion to an alternative airport was a justified decision given the technical circumstances.

‘The team will be transported using a Klasjet standby aircraft at the earliest possible instance.’

The German football team and Edinburgh airport have been approached for comment.

*Courtesy: Daily Mail

