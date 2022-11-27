Sports

Qatar 2022: Germany earn crucial point against Spain

Niclas Fullkrug gave Germany a precious point against Spain as they fight for World Cup survival.

Germany’s hopes of reaching the knockout phase had been given an unlikely lifeline earlier on Sunday when Costa Rica beat Japan when any other result would have meant defeat by Spain would send them out.

Hansi Flick’s side still need to beat Costa Rica in their final Group E game and hope Japan do not spring a shock against Spain but at least they know their hopes of moving into the last 16 are intact after falling behind at Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain, who almost went ahead in the first half when keeper Manuel Neuer turned Dani Olmo’s shot on to the bar, took the lead after 62 minutes when substitute Alvaro Morata applied a brilliant near-post flick to Jordi Alba’s cross, reports the BBC.

Germany pressed forward and Fullkrug gave them a point seven minutes from the end when he burst through and lashed an unstoppable finish high past Spain keeper Unai Simon.

Leroy Sane almost won it for Germany in the dying seconds but ran out of space as he raced through on goal and the ball was scrambled clear.

RESULT

Spain 1 – 1 Germany

 

 

