Sports

Qatar 2022: Germany players cover mouths amid row with FIFA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…crumble to Japan in another World cup upset

Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan amid the row with FIFA over the OneLove armband. The gesture follows FIFA threatening players with a booking for wearing the OneLove armband during games in Qatar.

The captains of seven European nations were set to wear it to promote diversity and inclusion. “It wasn’t about making a political statement,” said the Germany football federation (DFB) on Twitter. “Human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. “Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.” Germany were one of the teams who had planned to wear the OneLove armband, along with England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool beat Saints to keep alive title race

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool have taken the Premier League title race down to the final day of the season by coming from behind to win at Southampton. Jurgen Klopp’s side knew defeat would hand the title to Manchester City – while even a draw would effectively end the challenge because of their inferior goal difference, reports the […]
Sports

Man Utd through to Europa League final despite loss

Posted on Author Reporter

…Arsenal out after goalless draw with Villarreal Manchester United reached their first final of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era but lost their seven-match unbeaten record in an entertaining Europa League last-four tie with Roma. Edinson Cavani scored both United goals in the second leg of a 13-goal semi-final, reports the BBC. The Uruguayan opened the […]
Sports

Gumel praises Team Nigeria athletes to CWG 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel, has praised the efforts of Nigerian athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after they won 35 medals to become the number one African nation on the Commonwealth Games medal.   Gumel lauded the country’s athletes, coaches and support staff after the nation became the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica