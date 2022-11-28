Sports

Qatar 2022: Ghana edge out S’Korea in gripping game

Posted on

 

Ghana won an exhilarating match packed with twists and turns against South Korea in front of a vibrant crowd at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

A 10-minute spell by the African nation in the first half presented them with a 2-0 lead but noisy celebrations by Ghana fans at half time were dampened by a South Korea comeback after the break.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, top-scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

But Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, who had headed in Jordan Ayew’s cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea’s hearts.

Chances continued to fall South Korea’s way as they searched for another equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on.

With Portugal to come next for South Korea, this feels a significant defeat, while Ghana – unfortunate to lose against Portugal – will face Uruguay in good spirits in their final game.

RESULT

S’Korea 2 – 3 Ghana

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

