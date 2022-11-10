Qatar 2022: Hot Spot Travel & Tours offers packages for football fans

Held every four years, football’s FIFA World Cup is one of the most thrilling events in sports, and Hot Spot Travel & Tours can help you experience all the excitement in person. Hot Spot has created packages that cover the 3rd place and final games which takes place from December 15 to December 19 in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar. The packages will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and the best of both Dubai and Doha, the Qatari capital. Through add-on excursions, you’ll have an opportunity to explore this small but fascinating country on the Arabian Peninsula, from its busting capital of Doha to the magnificent desert. Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture, and a unique landscape. The packages include a 4-night Economy package starting at $3,500, and a Gold 4-night package starting at $9,500. All rates are per person. We also have customized packages for those wishing to watch only the final games. ECONOMY – The packages include standard or Threestar deluxe hotels. It includes high-touch service for which Hot Spot Travels and Tours is known, including pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days and a 24/7 onsite host team to handle all of your needs.

GOLD – The package includes first-class accommodations at one of Doha’s top 5- Star hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Hot Spot’s ‘ 24-7 on-site host team.

The Gold package includes privately guided tours, handpicked by Hot Spots, including its stunning Museum of Islamic Art and popular Corniche, a waterfront promenade. You can also take a journey into the desert, where you’ll ride over the sand dunes on a camel and in a 4×4 vehicle, then enjoy a traditional Bedouin-style meal in a spectacular setting.

