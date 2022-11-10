Sports

Qatar 2022: Hot Spot Travel & Tours offers packages for football fans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Held every four years, football’s FIFA World Cup is one of the most thrilling events in sports, and Hot Spot Travel & Tours can help you experience all the excitement in person. Hot Spot has created packages that cover the 3rd place and final games which takes place from December 15 to December 19 in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar. The packages will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and the best of both Dubai and Doha, the Qatari capital. Through add-on excursions, you’ll have an opportunity to explore this small but fascinating country on the Arabian Peninsula, from its busting capital of Doha to the magnificent desert. Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture, and a unique landscape. The packages include a 4-night Economy package starting at $3,500, and a Gold 4-night package starting at $9,500. All rates are per person. We also have customized packages for those wishing to watch only the final games. ECONOMY – The packages include standard or Threestar deluxe hotels. It includes high-touch service for which Hot Spot Travels and Tours is known, including pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days and a 24/7 onsite host team to handle all of your needs.

3- Star Hotel Accommodation
Return Economy Flight
Tickets from either Lagos
or Abuja to Doha, Qatar
Meet & Greet Reception
Match Tickets
Travel Insurance
Visas
Discover Doha City Excursion

GOLD – The package includes first-class accommodations at one of Doha’s top 5- Star hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Hot Spot’s ‘ 24-7 on-site host team.

5- Star Hotel Accommodation
Return Business Class
Flight Tickets from either
Lagos or Abuja to Doha, Qatar.
Meet & Greet Reception
Match Tickets (Top class)
Stadium Seating Area
Travel Insurance
Visas
Discover Doha City Excursion

The Gold package includes privately guided tours, handpicked by Hot Spots, including its stunning Museum of Islamic Art and popular Corniche, a waterfront promenade. You can also take a journey into the desert, where you’ll ride over the sand dunes on a camel and in a 4×4 vehicle, then enjoy a traditional Bedouin-style meal in a spectacular setting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I’m very much committed to Nigeria – Dessers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Genk striker, Cyriel Dessers, has reiterated his commitment to represent Nigeria after denying recent rumour that he has decided to play for Belgium.   The forward, born of a Belgian father and a Nigeria mother was invited for the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone before the outbreak of the Covid- […]
Sports

Serie A: Juve keep pressure on top three, Roma thump Lazio

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana, while Roma stunned city rivals Lazio 3-0 with three first-half goals. Days after their 3-0 European humiliation by Villarreal, Juventus kept their push to recapture the Serie A title […]
Sports

Babalola hails FG over plans for basketball

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Says Nigeria can rule Africa in basketball   Chairman of First Deepwater Basketball Club and sponsor of the just concluded Light It Up Basketball Championship, which held at the Ilupeju Park, Otunba Babatunde Babalola, has applauded the decision of the Federal Government to build basketball courts across Nigeria.   Speaking with journalists during the final […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica