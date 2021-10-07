Sports

Qatar 2022: Iheanacho snubs journalist at Eagles’ training

…as soldiers intimidate media with guns

Charles Ogundiya

What would have been a free for all between Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho and ‘Brila FM’ journalist, Yinka Oyedele, was averted due to the maturity of the reporter after the Leicester City striker attacked him during the national team training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the media was given access to talk to the players after their training with Oyedele one of the journalists present ready to take advantage of the moment by chatting with the striker who clocked 25 over the weekend, scoring a goal in his club’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

“The media was given permission to talk to players after training and when I approached Kelechi Iheanacho to talk after training, he decided to shove me aside despite the session being an open one,” Oyedele said.

“He actually ended up not talking to the press in what was a sheer show of ill manner.”

An eye-witness at the scene, Tobi Peters of ‘TVC’, said it was a sheer arrogance from the player and there was need to put an end to insults from the players to journalists.

Peters said Oyedele really showed maturity because no one would accept such attitude from someone who is younger than you and also in the line of your duty.

He added: “I don’t think personally that I would accept such an attitude from any player.

“They need us more than we need them because without God and publicity, some of them won’t be where they are today and I will say this, I was highly disappointed in Iheanacho and they need to call him to order.”

Meanwhile, most journalists were left disappointed during the training as an official came with gun-totting soldiers to ask them to leave the pitch.

Incidentally, CAF and FIFA have already made it clear that arms and ammunition are not permitted within vicinity of a football arena – something the official failed to accept.

The Eagles will be at home against Central African Republic on Thursday (today) with the second leg taking place on Sunday, October 10 in Douala, Cameroon.

