Sports

Qatar 2022: Japan beat Spain to top group as Germany crash out

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japan staged another extraordinary World Cup comeback to reach the last 16, overcoming a stunned Spain side who were fortunate to join them in the knockout stage.

In a tournament that has been full of shocks, this was perhaps the most dramatic night so far, with Spain left relying on the result of Germany’s game with Costa Rica for them to progress, reports the BBC.

All four teams had started the evening with a chance of progressing but with Spain needing only a draw to qualify, they were not expected to need any favours from elsewhere.

La Roja were cruising at the break after Alvaro Morata headed home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross from close range, but Japan would quickly turn the game – and the whole of Group E – on its head.

The Samurai Blue sent on substitutes Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma at half-time and within six minutes of the restart they had both made a huge impact.

Doan equalised with a fierce shot from the edge of the area and, only 142 seconds later, Mitomo retrieved Doan’s low cross and found Ao Tanaka to bundle home from close range

The goal was initially ruled out by the assistant referee who signalled Doan’s cross had gone out of play, but the Video Assistant Referee ruled Mitomo had reached it in time.

Things got even worse for Spain when Costa Rica took a surprise lead over Germany moments later, because at that stage they were heading out.

The big screens at Khalifa International Stadium showed the updated group table, to the disbelief of the Spain supporters, and pretty much everyone else here too.

Luis Enrique’s side were in big trouble, and were showing few signs of knowing how to rescue themselves, with only Germany’s late rally sending La Roja through as group runners-up on goal difference.

And Germany crashed out of the World Cup on a remarkable night of drama despite victory over Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium.

Japan’s 2-1 win against Spain would have eliminated Germany anyway, but Hansi Flick’s side needed three points to give themselves any chance of reaching the last 16.

They completed their part of the bargain, but it was to no avail as the four-time champions finished third in the group and were eliminated on goal difference.

Germany were in complete control and in front through Serge Gnabry’s 10th-minute header only for Costa Rica to turn the match on its head to raise the remarkable possibility of Spain also going out.

Yeltsin Tejeda equalised after Germany keeper Manuel Neuer pushed out Kendall Waston’s header in the 58th minute, before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled in a second 12 minutes later.

At that stage, Costa Rica were going through with Japan, and Spain were heading for the exit.

It would have capped one of the most astonishing nights in World Cup history, but Germany substitute Kai Havertz restored a measure of normality to proceedings with two clinical finishes to extinguish Costa Rica’s hopes of springing a major shock.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug added a last-minute fourth to confirm victory, but it will be of no consolation as Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the second time in succession.

RESULTS

GROUP E

• Costa Rica 2 – 4 Germany

• Japan* 2 – 1 Spain*

*Qualified for last 16

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NBBF Electoral Committee assures candidates of fair electoral process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Electoral Committee of the 2021 Nigeria Basketball Federation met on Friday to fine tune plans as the countdown continues to 30th of October election date. The committee reiterated its commitment to organising a free and fair election while providing a level playing field for all interested candidates. At the meeting presided over by its […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Ex-internationals divided over who wins the World Cup

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Brazil, Argentina tipped to end Europe’s domination For the next 28 days, the global attention will be on the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will officially kick off tomorrow (Sunday) and it will be interesting to see if Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar. For the last four editions of the […]
Sports

Fernandes, Mourinho win PL awards for November

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November, with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho named Manager of the Month. Fernandes scored four goals in as many Premier League games for United last month, including a brace in the 3-1 win at Everton on November 7, reports Sky Sports. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica